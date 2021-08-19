Danish card and MobilePay data continues to hold up well in August. The most recent data up to 16 August shows spending up by 7-8% compared to 2019. Accounting for changing cash spending and price increases this is slightly above normal.

The lift in service spending from the summer holiday (also supported by the fact that Danes are more likely to use their card when paying for services when vacationing domestically than abroad), has come down somewhat. However, restaurants continue to perform well -" this is very welcomed, as many businesses in the industry will have to generate a lot of revenue in the coming months in order to pay back taxes that will be due this winter.

Grocery spending is on the other hand more or less normalised, when accounting for the decline in cash spending, indicating that the boom of the past 17 months has come to an end. Spending on groceries online looks to stabilise around double of spending before COVID hit the economy.

Restrictions on cinemas were lifted last Saturday, making it the strongest day in 2021 so far. However, spending is still well below normal for this time of year.

Travel spending seems to have stabilised at 40% below normal levels, indicating that there is still a long way to go.

