Treasury bonds, while they may be considered a relatively safe investment instrument, it seems that they cannot boast the above status this year. The dynamics of changes in interest rates seem to be unprecedented, which may force big changes in the bond market.

Bond yields

Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds surpassed the 4.25% level this week for the first time in 14 years. Further price declines and yield increases may have followed statements by Federal Reserve officials, who continue to reaffirm a commitment to long-term restrictive monetary policy, which may keep negative pressure on U.S. government bonds, which appear less attractive to investors in a high-interest rate environment. They may also wait for further debt issuances already with higher interest rates and, in favor of them, dispose of current paper that had lower interest rates.

Statements relevant to interest rates and bonds

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President and CEO Patrick Harker said Thursday that the federal funds rate will be "well above" 4% by the end of 2022 due to a "frankly disappointing lack of progress in curbing inflation," BBN reported. The Fed will stop raising interest rates next year, Harker added. The restrictive stance the central bank will take at this point should remain in place "for some time to allow monetary policy to do its job." He went on to estimate that GDP growth will be "flat" this year, and will soon rise by 1.5% and around 2% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The unemployment rate will peak at 4.5% in 2023 and should fall to 4% in 2024, "suggesting that even as we tighten monetary policy, the labor market will remain quite healthy." - Harker stressed in his statement, quoted by BBN.

What does the scale of the bond sell-off look like?

Looking at the trading chart of the ETF with the symbol AGG, someone could see that the price of a unit of this fund has fallen by more than 20% since its peak in August 2020. What is the AGG fund? The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment performance of an index composed of the entire U.S. investment grade bond market. According to the issuer, AGG can provide broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, which also include Treasury bonds. Nevertheless, for the moment, until a peak in US interest rate hikes is reached, the market may continue to be under pressure.