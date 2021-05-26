If this is the start of a new secular trend in inflation, why isn’t it showing up in the bond market? Look below at the chart of the 10-year (white) and 30-year (blue) yields. They peaked in March, and since have consolidated with signs that they may break lower. The long-end of the yield curve is the most sensitive to inflation expectations, and yet, the move higher has stalled the past two months. You would never know this by watching or reading anything in the mainstream, though. Two weeks ago the Core CPI numbers on a year-over-year basis not only beat expectations and the Fed’s 2% target, but were the highest reading since the 1990s. But, if you were to look at a bond chart, you would never know it. Normally, on a reading like that you would be able to find it on a chart right away, without even knowing the date. It would stick out like a sore thumb. However, on May 12th, the day the CPI numbers were released, yields didn’t behave like anything you would expect – fluctuations in yields were quite normal. What this tells us is that the CPI numbers were already priced into the market and since then yields have started rolling over to the downside. This isn’t just the case in the US either. Movement in yields across the developed world have been very underwhelming and more recently moving in the “wrong” direction. Not only that, bond auctions since the CPI readings have seen high demand. Shouldn’t there be poor demand at these auctions, as investors look to sell bonds and buy inflation “hedges”? You would think, but we’re not seeing it. Commodity prices across the board have also started rolling over. This is not the behavior we should be seeing if we are really amidst a new secular inflationary trend, like the one that keeps being touted about in the mainstream. Maybe yields and commodities are just taking a breather before they continue their climb higher? It’s a possibility, but not one I’m willing to bet on without seeing confirmation from the bond market. Perhaps runaway inflation is not as certain as many seem to believe? Some things to think about and pay attention to going forward