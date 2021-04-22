Outlook

Markets are seesawing between good data and vaccinations driving risk-off and a basket of negatives driving risk aversion, including what looks like a pending showdown between the West and Russia over Navalny and Ukraine. Uncertainly is seen at the edges, like the emerging market currencies. The dollar slid to the lowest level in a month against the Chinese yuan and in over two months against the Mexican peso, while holding its own against the AUD.

Canada is its own special case now that the BoC has affirmed less dovishness bordering on hawkishness and nobody forgetting its mention of moral hazard at the first taper last fall. The dollar is challenged by the euro, but winning hands-down against sterling. A bit messy and not fitting entirely into the risk model.

We get March existing home sales and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index, but the big release today is unemployment claims, likely a rise to over 600,000 after an unexpected dip last week. An analyst told the press “We’re still pretty deep into the hole created by the pandemic, but at the same time, there is more optimism now than at any other point in the pandemic.” Again we need to point out the data is both choppy and lousy (i.e., not accurate) because of delayed application processing, halted processing to investigate fraud, lack of qualification by a huge group, discouragement, and so on.

Of more importance is the outlook for growth. We got a sneak peek at the forecasts of a Big Bank for a bunch of data. On the quarter-over-quarter basis, this Big Bank has GDP up 9.7% in Q1–more than the Atlanta Fed–then 9.6%, 7.4% and 5.9%. Holy cow!

Now look at PCE, the inflation number the Fed cares about. The Big Bank has 1.7% in Q1, then 2.5%, 2.1% and 2.2%. You’d think this was the Fed doing the talking. By 2022, PCE moderates to 2.0% in Q1, then 1.8%, 1.9% and 2.1%. According, the Fed funds projection remains at 0.125% for all of 2021 and 2022. As we wrote yesterday, this is more than robust–it’s on fire, but without inflation. Looking only at the risk appetite aspect of it, the world should be comfortable being out of dollars (risk-off) and seeking gains elsewhere. From the point of view of the stock market, what bubble?

Now consider the eurozone. In an article about when the ECB will speak of tapering (not until new forecasts in June at the earliest), the FT contains a somewhat peculiar chart of the Eurostat inflation forecast. Golly, it looks like the US Big Bank forecast for the US–nothing much over 2.5% and mostly well under 2% for the duration to end 2022. Here’s the problem–Germany will likely get inflation over 3% this year, hence the BBK’s Weidmann periodically floating the taper trial balloon. Any mention of possible lower bond purchases by ECB chief Lagarde at today’s press conference will be leapt upon, but don’t hold your breath.

The bond market is starting to believe the Fed and the ECB are right–growth will be hefty and inflation will be contained. If so, we need to discard our forecast that the bond vigilantes will be back and instead imagine another surge to 1.75%, we get a slide to (say) 1.25% or even (eek) 1.00%. With Japan and Europe still in negative territory, the US (and UK, Canada and Australia) still have the yield advantage, but the process of falling favorable differentials is traditionally a currency-negative. If this model is right, the downsliding dollar can continue to slide down, albeit with some corrective position adjustments along the way. That’s likely what we see today in the euro/dollar–nothing much more, and no real change in the sentiment or the outlook. Unless Lagarde throws a hand grenade this morning.

Tidbits and Tea Leaves: We heard groans and cries of distress about the CAD yesterday, whipping down and then vastly up. It turns out that ahead of the press release at 10 am ET, Bloomberg released a story saying the BoC was maintaining QE purchases, contrary to universal expectations of a reduction. The CAD crashed, but then the actual release came out and verified the tapering by C$1 billion. Bloomberg, egg on its face, took down the incorrect story. It was also likely the firm now outlawed from BoC press conferences for an unspecified period.

The BoC posted a statement on its site about the embargo breach: “The Bank of Canada expects all media organizations to respect the embargo conditions for its key publications. Today, the Bank provided the Monetary Policy Report (MPR) under embargo to trusted media that have signed an undertaking with the Bank. Note that the Bank did not provide embargoed access to the press release that explains the latest monetary policy decisions. One media organization breached the embargo time and published articles on two parts of the MPR: the key inputs to the projection and the section describing the evolution of our balance sheet.

“We immediately contacted the organization in question and instructed them to provide an account of the circumstances surrounding the breach. In accordance with the Bank’s media policy, this organization will not have any further access to Bank embargos, lock-ups or media activities for a prescribed period.” Remember Rocky’s Rule No. 4–be careful what you read.

Also: The US is planning on naming the Armenian massacre “genocide.” Turkey will be livid and will retaliate. Will Turkey throw NATO out? Turkey is probably the single most important country in NATO after the US. This could be a big deal.

Also: See the chart from the Daily Shot. All that talk of China taking over reserve currency status from the US–poppycock, as we have been saying for years now. It can’t become the top reserve currency until it is fully convertible and replaces other currencies for transactions. Behind those two big arguments, will the commercial and financial world accept a currency that can be expropriated at any moment because the legal system does not prioritize the rights of individuals and their property ownership? That’s the endpoint sticking point. After all, China is a communist country.

Also: A curiosity: if we exclude Israel, where some 90% of the population has been vaccinated, and the outliers Bahrain and Chile, the UK and US are by far the big-country leaders in vaccinations, the UK with 49% at one dose and the US at 40%. Canada has only 26%, and the famously fastidious Japan has vaccinated only 1%. What it is about the UK and US that has put them so far ahead? It’s not the system–the UK has a national health system and the US is so decentralized it looks chaotic. What in the “culture” is at work?

Also: the WSJ is blaming Rep Maxine Waters for violating social norms and conventions and setting off street violence. Rep Waters is not likable, but she is not the one who took down the norms and conventions–that was the former president, who spoke of “grabbing pussy” and “shithole countries.” He was the one who told his security forces to treat protesters at his rallies “not gently” and claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue with impunity. He was the one who thought neo-Nazis in Charlottesville were “good people.”

It was the former president who was the loudmouth calling for violence.

The Republicans are now calling for limits on the constitutional right to assemble, when street protests against police misconduct is the only option. Florida has a proposal that a motorist can kill an unlawful protester in the street with impunity and practically all street protests are unlawful for the simple reason that permits are withheld by Republican controlled towns, counties and states. This is what is un-American. This is the Trump legacy. Were those tax cuts worth it?

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!