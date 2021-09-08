Outlook: The dollar’s Tuesday pullback gathered momentum and persists today. We’re not considering it a reversal from risk-on to risk-off because yields went up instead of down, and must admit that nobody ever really knows how big or long-lasting a pullback will be. We are stuck with weak indicators like the 20-day MA or a Fibonacci line to forecast an ending point, but in practice, the most useful one is the Bollinger band. On the 240-minute chart, the euro has already pressed against the bottom B band for a second day, and the 50% retracement lies at 1.1785, or another 30 points lower than the 8 am quote. Will that be the bottom?

We get the Jolts report today, along with the Beige Book and consumer credit for July. Jolts is the biggie, since it will affirm the gigantic mismatch between jobs available and the unemployed apparently seeking different ones. Jolts also contains some juicy tidbits like the rate of voluntary quits, which says something about confidence in the ability to find a different job, although it can also point to other things like illness or early retirement.

But lying over everything like a dark cloud is tapering. WolfStreet.com writes that while we were not looking, the Bank of Japan stopped buying new issues to replace maturing ones and has effectively already tapered. The BoJ balance sheet should start contracting soon.

Canada is doing it. Australia intends to do it. And this week, the ECB may do it. The ECB already cut back buying in August to €65 from €80 billion and the commitment to €80 billion ends this month, anyway, so going back to €60 billion. The level in force to June, is actually no big deal and says nothing whatever about the intent or desire to raise rates. We tend to think tapering must precede rate changes but that’s an assumption, not a fact. As the Fed itself has been saying, it may taper in Q4 but not change rates until two years later. Accordingly, all the chatter about the ECB announcing the taper ahead of the Fed is just so much hot air.

St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard makes some interesting comments in the FT today. He wants tapering at the Sept meeting regardless of the latest payrolls data, seeing a strong labor market ahead once the mismatch between openings and job seekers gets fixed. We think this is magical thinking—the former hamburger flipper does not become a computer programmer overnight or even a robotic machine operator—but never mind. His comment is valid that jobs gains will be about 500,000 per month for the year. “When you’re in a crisis, you have to be prepared for twists and turns. These numbers are going to bounce up and down.”

The next twist may be a surge—after all, enhanced unemployment benefits expired for more than 7.5 million just this week. We say the Fed has to refigure what “substantial further progress” means and we fear it will accept raw numbers over genuine progress in matching jobs to persons. Bullard said “The jobs are there, it’s that the workers may not want to take those jobs right now…. [given stimulus checks and savings]. “households are flush with income. They can afford to be careful about which jobs they take, or they may feel like they can get an even better job by waiting or searching more diligently.”

This is terrifying offhand. On what planet is a few thousands dollars “flush”?

His comments on inflation are more sensible. Bullard says the case for transitory inflation can be made, but so can the case for prices not to moderate and to go up instead because of supply issues and Delta. The FT gives us the punch: “To give the Fed ‘optionality’ to raise interest rates in 2022, the Fed should wrap up its asset purchases by the end of the first quarter, Bullard added.

“Another reason to taper quickly is the ‘incipient housing bubble’ that might be fuelled in part by the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, Bullard said. Prices have surged in recent months, with the latest national home data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller pointing to a 18.6 per cent increase from June 2020.” Okay, so now we have the BoC and RBNZ moral hazard argument added to the Fed—crazy wild real estate prices (and headlines in the WSJ about real estate companies seeking to flip run-down houses).

We are impressed with Bullard’s hawkish tone and the idea of tapering actually ending by the end of Q1. Nobody has said that before and it should get a lot of attention, again on the assumption that tapering precedes rate hikes. If Bullard gets his way—and he becomes a voter next year—we will have to start looking at the Fed funds futures forecasts again.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, for the Dec 14, 2022 policy meeting, fewer than half of the Fed funds forecasters see rates at the same 0-25% as today. This means next year could well be the old will they-won’t they of the days of yore. But that’s if Bullard gets his way, and we have no assurance of that and besides, there’s still a lot of water to go under the bridge, especially the $3.5 trillion spending plan, now seemingly stalled again. If it fails completely and we get no infrastructure spending, it’s a good bet those expected hikes get trimmed. The Senate returns on Sept 20, two days after a replay of Jan 6 is scheduled by the seditionists.

Another political note—California may recall Dem Gov Newsome on Sept 14 and if so, the likely new governor is a Trumper who could replace an ailing senator with a Republican, putting McConnell back into the Speaker’s seat and wrecking all of Pres Biden’s plans. In the context of Covid and other disasters, this may seem like small potatoes, but it’s not. The economic fallout would be immediate and fatal. The Atlanta Fed GDP forecast of only 3.7% reported last week could plummet to half that as capital spending plans and other key economic factors contract. Well, then we could get the dollar back up on risk-off, not the preferred motivation.



Tidbit: Still like crypto? Bloomberg reports yesterday “Cryptocurrencies crashed, giving El Salvador's first day testing out Bitcoin as legal tender—the first country globally—a rocky start. The digital coin dropped as much as 17% to the lowest in a month amid news that the government disconnected its Bitcoin wallet early in the day to fix tech glitches. By mid-morning, the issue was overcome, and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said it'd taken advantage of the crash to ‘buy the dip.’ Still, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was down more than 10% in the U.S. afternoon, with other smaller digital assets selling off.” Is this any way for sovereign legal tender to behave?

