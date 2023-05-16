The Bank of England has to avoid two ditches. On one side of the road is the ditch of high inflation. With UK inflation over 10% and the core at 6.2%, the BoE is trying to fight off deep-rooted inflationary pressures, so it has to keep hiking rates. On the other hand, the BoE knows that too aggressive approach to inflation will result in the UK falling into the other ditch by sharply slowing growth. However, the BoE upgraded growth forecasts at its last meeting with the largest GDP upgrade on record, but is that reasonable? So, the BoE is trying to steer a compromised course for rates without falling into either ditch.
May’s decision
On May 11, the BoE hiked by 25 bps with a 7-2 vote split. This was entirely expected as 2 members, Dhingra and Tenreyo, dissented from vote hikes as they were expected to. The future path for the BoE will depend on the incoming inflation data.
April’s headline inflation to drop sharply
The BoE has signaled that CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply from April partly because large rises in the price level one year ago drop out of the annual comparison. This is due to what’s called ‘base effects’. Base effects refer to the impact that changes in the base period (or reference period), used for comparison, can have on calculations of a given variable. Furthermore, the extension in the Spring Budget of the Energy Price Guarantee and falls in wholesale energy prices should also lower the input of household energy bills into CPI inflation.
Inflation data is now key for the GBP’s next moves
The next UK inflation data print will be really crucial to watch as it will set expectations for the BoE’s next rate hike. If inflation keeps coming in high then interest rate expectations will continue to gain which should potentially increase GBP buying. On the other hand, if inflation sees a sharp drop off, then interest rate expectations will sharply fall and that should potentially embolden GBP sellers.
The impact of higher interest rates still to be felt
According to Bloomberg, the interest rate rises are still to be fully felt in the UK mortgage market. Take a look at the chart below.
What this means is that the full impact of BoE interest rate hikes is still to be felt by many UK homeowners. The verdict? The cost of living crisis is set to get worse for some people as they renew their mortgages at much higher rates. So, going forward many analysts are nervous about the GBP’s upside. Over the last 7 months the GBP has gained for 6 of them and that run could be stretched. Certainly, moving forward the GBP will be vulnerable to bad news.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD has staged a minor comeback to test 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar is seeing renewed selling amid a positive shift in risk sentiment. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data are awaited ahead of US debt ceiling talks.
GBP/USD regains 1.2500 as US Dollar resumes correction
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2500, reversing losses led by the mixed UK labor market report. The US Dollar has resumed its corrective downside amid a recovery in risk sentiment. Traders await the US data and debt ceiling updates.
Gold bears approach $2,000 amid US default fears ahead of Retail Sales
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $2005.00 as it takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000.
Debt default back on table as manufacturing melts
Senator McCarthy’ has totally rejected the idea, put forward the day before by some Democrats, that staffers meetings had made significant progress.