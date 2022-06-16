Key highlights

Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit in more than eight years in May as high commodity prices and declines in the yen swelled imports, clouding the country's economic outlook. The growing trade deficit underscores the headwinds the world's third-largest economy faces from a slide in the yen and surging costs of fuel and raw materials, on which domestic manufacturers rely for production.

The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move and said it was ready to hike further, joining other central banks in tightening monetary policy to fight resurgent inflation. The central bank increased its policy rate to -0.25% from the -0.75% level it has deployed since 2015, sending the safe-haven franc sharply higher. Nearly all the economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep rates steady.

The Bank of England raised interest rates by a further quarter of a percentage point but said it was ready to act "forcefully" to stamp out dangers posed by an inflation rate heading above 11%. A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by the most since 1994 with a 75 basis-point hike, the BoE stuck to its more gradual approach as it warned that Britain's economy would shrink in the April-June period.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made an opening at 78.03 and traded within the narrow range of 78.01-78.0975 during the day. The pair closed the day at 78.07 levels. The USDINR traded sideways today, tracking the overnight weakness of the dollar and falling crude oil prices. The dollar index fell from its elevated levels after the Fed raised interest rates by 75 bps in a historic move to fight inflation and projected a slowing economy. The domestic market slumped as the equity and bond market recorded deep losses today. However, fall in the crude oil prices gave some support to the domestic currency.

Global currency updates

The EURUSD is trading below 1.0400 levels, as EUR bulls remain unimpressed by the latest ECB news that ECB will create new tool to address fragmentation risk in euro zone. Reuters reported that ECB officials are said to want a new instrument, which will be used to counter the fragmentation issue, ready by the July Governing Council meeting. The GBPUSD pair witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the mid-1.2000s after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the UK central bank decided to hike interest rates for the fifth consecutive time to curb soaring inflation. This hike has increased the risk of deterioration in the UK growth outlook. The USDJPY pair witnessed selling pressure today as the pair traded below 133.00 levels. This marked the second successive day of decline. This, along with some repositioning trade ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting tomorrow, forced investors to lighten their bearish bets around the JPY and exerted heavy downward pressure on the USDJPY pair.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields rose, as traders weighed the latest policy moves taken by central banks around the world including Federal Reserve to curb global inflationary pressures. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note traded higher at 3.468%. The 2-year Treasury rate, which is more sensitive to U.S. monetary policy changes, traded at 3.3681%. Domestic bond yield too remained elevated despite fall in the crude oil prices as the India 10-year bond yield closed the day at 7.617%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 closed with a cut of around 2% each, as nervousness set in among investors globally after initial gains even as the Fed's move to hike the key interest rates was along expected lines. All sectors closed deep in the red, with financial, IT, media and metal shares being the biggest contributors to the plunge in headline indices. Broader markets also mirrored the losses as the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices dropped 2.3% and 3.4% respectively.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US Building Permits and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index data."

European stocks tumbled after a surprise interest rate hike from Swiss National Bank fuelled fresh worries about the impact of inflation on the global economy. Index futures signalled a rout in US stocks after the Federal Reserve signalled willingness to accept a recession and rise in unemployment in its resolve to contain elevated inflation. Focus to be on the US Building Permits, Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index data.