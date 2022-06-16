Key highlights
Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit in more than eight years in May as high commodity prices and declines in the yen swelled imports, clouding the country's economic outlook. The growing trade deficit underscores the headwinds the world's third-largest economy faces from a slide in the yen and surging costs of fuel and raw materials, on which domestic manufacturers rely for production.
The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move and said it was ready to hike further, joining other central banks in tightening monetary policy to fight resurgent inflation. The central bank increased its policy rate to -0.25% from the -0.75% level it has deployed since 2015, sending the safe-haven franc sharply higher. Nearly all the economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep rates steady.
The Bank of England raised interest rates by a further quarter of a percentage point but said it was ready to act "forcefully" to stamp out dangers posed by an inflation rate heading above 11%. A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by the most since 1994 with a 75 basis-point hike, the BoE stuck to its more gradual approach as it warned that Britain's economy would shrink in the April-June period.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made an opening at 78.03 and traded within the narrow range of 78.01-78.0975 during the day. The pair closed the day at 78.07 levels. The USDINR traded sideways today, tracking the overnight weakness of the dollar and falling crude oil prices. The dollar index fell from its elevated levels after the Fed raised interest rates by 75 bps in a historic move to fight inflation and projected a slowing economy. The domestic market slumped as the equity and bond market recorded deep losses today. However, fall in the crude oil prices gave some support to the domestic currency.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD is trading below 1.0400 levels, as EUR bulls remain unimpressed by the latest ECB news that ECB will create new tool to address fragmentation risk in euro zone. Reuters reported that ECB officials are said to want a new instrument, which will be used to counter the fragmentation issue, ready by the July Governing Council meeting. The GBPUSD pair witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the mid-1.2000s after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the UK central bank decided to hike interest rates for the fifth consecutive time to curb soaring inflation. This hike has increased the risk of deterioration in the UK growth outlook. The USDJPY pair witnessed selling pressure today as the pair traded below 133.00 levels. This marked the second successive day of decline. This, along with some repositioning trade ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting tomorrow, forced investors to lighten their bearish bets around the JPY and exerted heavy downward pressure on the USDJPY pair.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields rose, as traders weighed the latest policy moves taken by central banks around the world including Federal Reserve to curb global inflationary pressures. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note traded higher at 3.468%. The 2-year Treasury rate, which is more sensitive to U.S. monetary policy changes, traded at 3.3681%. Domestic bond yield too remained elevated despite fall in the crude oil prices as the India 10-year bond yield closed the day at 7.617%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 closed with a cut of around 2% each, as nervousness set in among investors globally after initial gains even as the Fed's move to hike the key interest rates was along expected lines. All sectors closed deep in the red, with financial, IT, media and metal shares being the biggest contributors to the plunge in headline indices. Broader markets also mirrored the losses as the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices dropped 2.3% and 3.4% respectively.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US Building Permits and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index data."
European stocks tumbled after a surprise interest rate hike from Swiss National Bank fuelled fresh worries about the impact of inflation on the global economy. Index futures signalled a rout in US stocks after the Federal Reserve signalled willingness to accept a recession and rise in unemployment in its resolve to contain elevated inflation. Focus to be on the US Building Permits, Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index data.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!