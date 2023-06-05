Share:

Currencies & metals get sold in the overnight markets.

The Fed calls a primary dealer...

Good Day... And a Marvelous Monday to you! Oh brother, did we ever experience a day in airport hell on Friday! I won't bore you with the long and boring story, all I'll say, is no one, especially a handicapped person, being pushed in a wheelchair, should ever have to go through what we went through last Friday, curtesy of Delta Airlines... We did finally make it to Arkansas for the wedding on Saturday, which was lovely, as was the bride! My beloved Cardinals got swept by the Pirates this past weekend, proving that if you play to the level of your competition, there will be losses that add up for you! UGH! Our StL City SC team won their game Saturday... One of these days, I'll be in town to attend a game again! UGH! The Allan Parson's Project greets me this morning with their song: Time...

When I left you last Thursday, Gold was putting together a string of small daily gains, and I commented that slow and steady was a good way to go about a rally, for it doesn't wake up the short paper traders... ON Friday, the Jobs Jamboree showed a wipe out jobs increase of 339,000... But and after that was printed, the short paper traders, showed up that the COMEX with arms full of short Gold or Silver Trades... Gold lost $29.50 on Friday, and Silver lost 27-cents... Why? what did the short paper traders use as an excuse this time to take down Gold & Silver?

They pointed to the jobs increase and decided that the Fed Heads are not going to pause when they meet in 9 days, and therefore, interest rates will be going higher, because the Fed Heads know that the employment increases will add to wage inflation, and they can't have that! So... guess what happened when I went to the Birth /Death part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (The B.S. I mean BLS)? The denied my access! They said I was a "bot"... Well, if you ask me, I would say that they got tired of me ripping on the BLS, and decided to pull out the "bot" card on me! Yeah, that's my story, and I'm sticking to it... Sort of like, my first wife was a young Elizabeth Taylor! HA!

The dollar bugs didn't feel so confident that the Fed Heads will hike rates, and the dollar only gained marginally on Friday, with the BBDXY adding 1 index point... The euro is still knocking on the door of 1.07, but can't seem to gain the momentum to move past the level. The rest of the little dogs couldn't get off the porch to chase the dollar down the street, if the BIG Dog, euro, didn't budge...

I keep reading pieces that talk about how the Fed/ Cabal/ Cartel are performing stealth QE... Basically, they call up their buddies in this ponzy scheme, the primary dealers, and here's a sample of what I think the phone conversation sounds like: " Hello, JPMorgan? Yes, this is Tom at JPM, how can I help you? This is Jerome Powell over at the Fed, and I need for you to buy a chunk of the 10-year, and keep its yield from moving higher, got it? Yes, el jefe, I understand, how much is a chunk, sir? Oh, come on you know the drill! Now get to it!

The 10-year's yield ended the week, last week at 3.70%... And the price of Oil has rebounded with a vengeance as the Saudi's announced last week, that they will perform production cuts, and invited other Members of our friends at OPEC (NOT!) to do the same... This news traveled fast, and soon Oil was heading higher in price once again... The Saudi's have to think that this Jawboning is easy... two weeks ago, when the price of Oil slipped below $70, the Saudis announced that there going to go after the traders that were shorting the price of Oil... And then when that threat wore off, the Saudi's announced a production cut... The price of Oil ended last Friday trading with a $73 handle...

In the overnight markets last night... Well, the dollar buying was back on the board... The BBDXY has gained 2 index points through the night, and has pushed the currencies back down once again... The dollar buying overnight has pushed the price of Gold down by $7, and Silver down by 26-cents... I'm sure there has been some short paper trading thrown in to spice up the selling... These short paper traders have been relentless in their quest to get the price of Gold & Silver down, so that investors don't even think of buying them for fear of further attacks on the prices. But to me, they only make the prices more affordable for those looking to add to their portfolio diversification... That's how I see it, but then I'm not seeing things to clearly this morning, for I left my glasses upstairs, and have been going at writing this letter this morning, with blurred vision... How am I doing so far?

The 10-year's yield has risen overnight by 5 Bps, and trades this morning with a 3.75%, yield... Well, this rise in yield again, has me thinking that another round of bond buying is due to happen soon to get the yield back down... The Fed Heads can't have bond yields looking so good, to take money out of the stock market... But 3.75% isn't going to excite too many investors, with the 6 month T-Bill at 5.50%... I find this inversion of the yield curve to be quite the omen for our future in the economy, but then it has been like this for some time now... The ISM Manufacturing index keeps telling us the economy is heading to a recession, but then again it has been telling us for some time now too... UGH!

The price of Oil is steady Eddie, trading with a $73 handle this morning... The news of a an announced cut in production by the Saudi's is gaining some traction amongst the OPEC Members... If I were an OPEC member, I would simply tell the Saudi's that I was going to cut production too to join them, and then just keep pumping the Oil at their previous production numbers... I say that because, the OPRC Members have been known to cheat, so why not keep the cheating mantra in place?

You know, I read this morning that a plane buzzed the White House, and the F-15's were in hot pursuit... I say, B.S.!, just another B.S. story to take our attention away from the problems that lay at our feet... You know, us old timers on Social Security aren't going to like the debt escalator agreement as much as the youngsters do... Not that I rely on Social Security to get by, but it is my money that we're talking about! The Gov't took that money away from me all those years that I worked, and they invested it and now it's time to give it back to me... But what happens when the economy and financial system goes caput? A lot of Senior Citizens will be hurt when the Gov't decides that they don't' have the money to pay out any longer, and the Gov't stops giving back people's money? These are old timers folks, they can hardly "storm the castle"... And their voting just doesn't seem to give them the satisfaction they want... This is a real pickle were in as a country folks... And it's all in our future... You don't see it? Well, you will eventually...

Well, Besides the trumped up BLS Jobs Jamboree data last Friday, the other data prints were less than desirable, but they got shoved to the back burner, because the markets are all about jobs... For instance, the ISM Manufacturing Index for May fell further below 50 to 46.9%... remember any number below 50 indicates the sector is contracting... And the stupid Productivity data printed negative again, and then we had the Initial Jobs Claims, that were 232,000 last week... There was nothing there to garner a dollar rally, but then there never really is, it's all a big waste of time, because currencies don't trade on fundamentals any longer...

Well, the POTUS signed the debt escalator bill on Saturday... Whew! Aren't you glad that drama is over? The drama was so bad that it wouldn't even be compared to the worst soap opera... I called Kabuki Theater, as well it should be named, for we knew from the beginning what the ending would be, when the whole shootin' match started... Raise the Debt for the 79th time... So, the U.S. won't default, this time at least, and now we can get back to some of the real problems facing the U.S.

The flood of Treasuries that have been champing on the bit to be set free, will begin today... And Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen can get back to her job, and not play Chicken Little any longer... Besides her performance as Chicken Little, really needed some coaching! At least, maybe the next time she needs to play Chicken Little, she'll be better at it! And then maybe she won't...

Here's your snippet: "On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Strive Asset Management Co-Founder and former Anheuser-Busch executive Anson Frericks said that asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard impose things like ESG and DEI onto companies because the asset firms are pressured into doing so by government officials.

Frericks said, “You take a look at BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, they manage $20 trillion worth of capital, but it’s not their own money. This is the money that everyday citizens, firefighters, police officers, doctors, who generally have their money either [in] 401ks or, in a lot of cases, large pension funds, large pension funds like the State of California, which manages the largest pension fund in the U.S. and the State of New York and then European pension funds as well. And a lot of the politicians in those states, in California, for example, they recently have mandated those large pension funds that they divest from things like fossil fuels and oil and gas, and then when Bill de Blasio (D), Mayor of New York was there, he did the same thing. But they also tell BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard, if they’re going to manage their money, they have to commit to things like ESG, diversity, equity, and inclusion and adopt firm-wide commitments that they, therefore, then force onto all the major companies in corporate America.”

He added, “I was living in Atlanta, for example, during the 2021 time period, and you had the citizens of Georgia, they voted for representatives to make sure we could have election integrity laws, you have to have an ID to vote…this seemed like it was a pretty logical law. … But what was crazy to me was that, after the fact, BlackRock came out and they said, we’re against this law, we think this is bad for democracy, this is bad for society. And they basically then had companies like Coca-Cola, like Delta, and, heck, even Major League Baseball, they canceled an All Star Game over this. And when I was seeing this, this was bad for capital markets, because instead of these companies just delivering soft drinks or, heck, doing Major League Baseball, they’re getting involved in these political issues.”

Frericks concluded, “That’s bad for these companies, because they’re alienating a lot of their customers…but frankly, it’s bad for democracy as well. Citizens should be able to decide these things through free and fair elections, not necessarily with a small group of asset managers and CEOs that are telling individuals how to live their lives.”

Chuck again... Yes, it makes perfect sense, for how else would you explain how a company that's been in business for 100 years, and has always been pro-America, could make a decision to ruin 100 years of good will? I'm just saying...

Market Prices 6/5/2023: American Style: A$ .6601, kiwi .6056, C$ .7446, euro 1.0688, sterling 1.23882, Swiss $1.0983, European Style: rand 19.3511, krone 11.0703, SEK 10.8975, forint 345.40, zloty 4.1845, koruna 22.0489, RUB 81.27, yen 140.22, sing 1.3532, HKD 7.8375, INR 82.62, China 7.1538, peso 17.56, BRL 4.9441, BBDXY 1244.17, Dollar Index 104.28, Oil $73.54, 10-year 3.75%, Silver $23.43, Platinum $1,012.00, Palladium $1,450.00, Copper $3.76, and Gold... $1,941.82.

That's it for today... Change of plans this week... I will be writing to you tomorrow, as my appt was moved back, but I won't be writing to you on Thursday this week, so mark your calendars accordingly... Next Monday will be the 47th wedding anniversary of Chuck & Kathy... 47 years! Do we get a Gold star? I kept thinking Saturday night at the wedding reception, if the bride and groom would make it 47 years? It's just too darn easy these days to just "quit", and not work out problems, compromise, etc. If Kathy would let me, I would sing her these words from Rod Stewart... "you're in my heart, you're in my soul, You'd be my breath should I grow old, you are my lover, you're my best friend, you're in my soul..." OK... now that the sappy stuff is out of the bag... I'm back at home now, and glad to be, we've spent the last 10 days, dodging rain drops... And the forecast for here this week is sunny and quite warm... I'll take the sunshine any old day! The Atlanta Rythm Section takes us to the finish line today with their song: Imaginary Lover... I hope you have a Marvelous Monday today, and please Be Good To Yourself!