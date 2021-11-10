Outlook: Tomorrow is a holiday in the US, Veterans Day, with government offices closed and banks supposedly closed but trading desks still manned (usually). Because the government is closed, we get the usual Thursday jobless claims today, likely another decline in keeping with the past five weeks.

Yesterday PPI came in as expected, 0.6% m/m and 8.6% y/y, the y/y the same as the month before and better than the forecast of 8.7%. Never mind–markets wanted a “bad” number and took the 10-year yield to a 6-week low on a knee-jerk.

Today’s CPI, probably higher in Oct than 5.4% in September at about 5.9%. The New York Fed’s consumer inflation expectation puts it at 5.7%, which would be a new record high. For what it’s worth, Trading Economics estimates 5.4%, the same as Sept and obviously not priced in. TE writes “Consumers expect inflation to rise for houses (5.6% vs 5.5% in September); gas (9.4% vs 5.9%); college education (7.4% 5.9%); food (9.1% vs 7%); and rent (10.1% vs 9.7%, a new series high). On the other hand, inflation expectations at the three-year horizon remained unchanged at 4.2%, after increasing for three consecutive months.” Gee, is there such a thing as the wisdom of crowds?

One thing we do know–used cars and rents are going to contribute mightily. See the chart from the Daily Shot. The good thing about those is that in a quarter and certainly in a year, the base effect will kick in and the rate of change will be flat or negative. San Francisco Fed Daly and TreasSec Yellen each said the current spike will fade and the Fed would never allow 1970’s inflation again.

The first biggest problem with inflation is not knowing what’s temporary and what’s going to stick. The second problem is actually bigger–not knowing when the markets and the public come to see inflation as entirely out of the Fed’s control, which is already partly true when the cause is supply constraints but can get a whole lot worse if sentiment shifts to “nothing can be done.” In a word, panic.

We are appalled at gyrations in the bond market, mostly because we don’t understand the thinking behind them. The 30-year bond yields fell under 1.80% yesterday for the first time in four months and it quoted at 1.84% at 8 am. The 10-year TIPS yields minus 1.175%. Huh? When inflation expectations and inflation itself are on the rise and nobody knows how long it may persist, you’d think yields will incorporate that uncertainty in the form of higher rates, not lower ones. One small explanatory factor might be that equities stumbled yesterday, driving some into fixed income–prices up, yields down. To be sure, yields fell everywhere, not just in the US.

Bottom line, inflation is the Big Kahuna today but since everyone has been hysterical over it for weeks now, a high number “should” be priced in and we could get the “buy the rumor, sell news” effect. This will be annoying but better than panic. Then it’s on to the rest of the high-frequency data, including the UK GDP tomorrow, and perhaps some geopolitics (US and China).

Tidbit: The Fed uses the plain vanilla PCE measure of inflation, NOT the core PCE as just about everyone claims.

Tidbit 2: Not really an FX thing but explains/justifies (partially) the dominance of the US and the dollar.

