The world economy is facing a commodity price shock that is comparable to the second oil price shock, which together with strong demand and other supply problems have created the strongest inflation pressures in decades.

In this note, we put this shock in a historical context, looking at German (and Italian) price developments back to 1960s. According to an ECB study, higher intermediate costs are hitting broader consumer prices with a lag of 1-2 years.

The combination of a positive demand shock and negative supply shock (from the war and to some extent the COVID-19 pandemic) are upping pressure on ECB and other central bank to tighten monetary policies.

The biggest commodity price shock since the late 1970s

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a large part of its supply of energy, metals and food products being at the risk of getting cut off from global markets. This comes at a time when many commodity prices have already rallied on the back of the COVID-19 crisis and demand-driven pressures from policy stimulus implemented during the pandemic. The war in Ukraine is causing a negative supply shock, as Russia is a major supplier of many commodities (chart 3). However, it is not only oil or food prices rising individually, but almost all commodity groups, which are pressuring producer margins, and have started to feed into consumer price inflation. Hence, a pertinent question is how large the commodity price shock is in a historical context. In this note, we look at price developments back to the 1960s to put today’s rise in an adequate historical context.

In real terms, commodities are close to the peak seen at the end of the 2000s super cycle and the magnitude of the change in the index is close to that of the second oil price shock in the 1970s. Chart 1 shows the Bloomberg commodity spot index, deflated by the German and US price indices to get it in real terms. The level of the broad index is now almost at the peak of the commodity super cycle in the 2000s. In terms of annual changes (Chart 2), we are close to the price increases seen in the late 1970s, but smaller than during the first oil shock where oil prices increased by more than 300%. Looking ahead, in our baseline scenario (‘medium’ in the table on the right), we expect commodity prices to remain at elevated levels despite the recent oil reserve releases and higher LNG deliveries easing the European gas shortage. The war will likely lead to a persistent drop in Russian commodity supply, and we see risks tilted towards even stricter EU sanctions, creating further upside risks especially in energy prices, but also more broadly.

How are the linkages to inflation?

The rise in commodity prices is increasing input costs significantly for companies and many have started to pass on the higher costs. Euro area HICP inflation reached 7.5% in March, the highest level on record. The uptick was driven mainly by energy, but core inflation is also creeping up, driven especially by higher non-energy industrial goods prices.

