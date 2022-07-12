Outlook: We are beset by noise and if there is a signal, it’s well-hidden. We now expect it to remain hidden for some time. The Big Theme is inflation peaking, recession still less than 50% likely. But it’s vastly more complicated. Ahead of CPI tomorrow, consider context.

Currency strategists are clever at making smart-sounding statements, like this one from Morgan Stanley–the dollar should keep strengthening until growth expectations hit bottom or expectations about the Fed’s hikes hit a peak. Growth deductions are messy and take too long, so the second option is the more likely–when inflation has peaked, the Fed will lag but eventually start signalling that hiking is over.

So far, so good–and we already caught a glimpse of it last week when the mood was swinging to the Fed chickening out–but it neglects the elephant in the room, QT. It also neglects China possibly shutting down again and re-igniting US inflation via supply chains, or Russia finishing off cutting energy supplies to Europe (with cascading secondary effects).

The point here is that US inflation is not your grandpa’s US demand-side inflation–this time it’s driven by the supply side, and because of globalization, that removes the power to do much about inflation from the Fed. This has already made the Fed even leerier than usual about saying much of anything about peak inflation, and rightly. It can get blind-sided at any moment.

So when UBS reports it sees US inflation tomorrow at a scary higher level but then it will fall off, aka peak inflation, we need to take it with a spoon of salt. UBS knows whereof it speaks, usually, and its inflation report got featured in a Zero Hedge story (by a guy who seeks the floodlights). “Looking at full-year data, consensus is emerging across most Wall Street banks that inflation is projected to peak at 9.0% with the June CPI before starting to decline with falling gasoline prices in July.” Other prices are peaky, too, including food, rents, transportation, etc.

“UBS is not the only bank to forecast that inflation has now peaked: in its own take on inflation and the current state of global economy, Goldman agrees with UBS that the headline CPI is likely to show another 40-year record in June, but at the same time, the combination of slower growth and reduced supply-chain disruptions has increased Goldman's confidence that underlying inflation pressure will indeed come down in H2… “

In addition, peak inflation might get validated by the very fact that the market believes the Fed when it says inflation is the number one priority–the “markets now project meaningful rate cuts in 2023 and the 5-year 5-year forward breakeven CPI inflation rate has fallen to 2.1%, consistent with PCE inflation of just 1.8% given the historical gap between the two measures.” Goldman, for example, still sees Fed funds at 3¼-3–1/2%, but speeded up to year-end instead of out in the following year (75 bp in July, 50 bp in Sept and one ach of 25 bp in Nov and Dec).

Look at the chart of annualized inflation over the past 20+ years. The second chart is the trendline of the same data. It changes awfully fast!

Okay, let’s accept that the outlook is for peak inflation this time, or maybe next time, but in any case, soon. That puts pressure on Fed expectations even though it’s long in advance of any actual action or even rhetoric. FX traders trade the expected future. If they buy into the Goldman narrative–rate hikes end with the Dec meeting, this removes some interest in the dollar. Something else has to look bad for the dollar to stay shiny. Well, not hard to find–Europe and its oil/gas problem. Or the UK with its tax problems (or N. Ireland). Or Japan clinging to curve control. Or EM’s paying too much for dollar debt. Take your pick.

In a way, it’s a battle between short-term factors (inflation) and long-term (growth/recession). Specifically, high inflation today or expected tomorrow inhibits capital investment (and messes with earnings and dividends). Capital investment contains within it a pearl of anti-inflation in the form of higher productivity. As we wrote yesterday, we are still getting decent investment data, just not as momentous as right after Covid.

Oxford Economics reports capital investment in G7 countries is indeed slowing this year by about 0.5% (annualized). For the US, Germany and Japan, it will fall to -1.5%. “In the recessionary periods since the 1980s, around half of the decline in G7 GDP in negative quarters came from investment, even though investment only averaged 20%-22% of GDP.” There are lots of complicating factors, but “An investment freeze in the coming quarters is a significant risk. However, this does not necessarily imply a recession. Of 32 quarters since 1980 where G7 investment declined, only 11 also featured declines in GDP. So there's still a reasonable chance that a mild drop in investment could result either in a period of slow growth or a very shallow downturn.”

“Investment freeze”–"interesting phrase. And it brings back that pesky issue of QT. In the end, QE meant flooding the economy with free or cheap money, some of which went to too-risky undertakings. All that is going to get pulled back (watch out, high yield bonds). Soon we will see regular sovereign assets compete with private sector investments, including new capital formation. We are more worried about a prolonged investment freeze than Oxford. QE disconnected finance and the real economy. It can’t be free and painless to reverse it.

If we have identified the real issue–an investment freeze–the question then becomes whether this is something the FX market can and will observe, and how will they take it? We have seen this before. But most of the time in the past when we have put a finger on gross private investment, the analysis was correct but got overshadowed by other high-frequency data or sentiment surveys or an exogenous event, so the investment part becomes invisible or seemingly secondary. So, at a guess, this time too we can stay obsessed with inflation and the Fed’s resolve and the rest of our recent preoccupations.

But watch out. The next thing that’s going to a happen is likely the Great European Energy Crisis. Nobody knows how high (or low) oil can go, or how the Europeans will change their attitudes and policies, including rationing, and so on. It’s also going to mess up US inflation expectations and confidence in the Fed and a whole bunch of other things.

If we keep our eye on peak inflation and the investment freeze/capital formation, we will have a better picture than succumbing to the latest noise, but it doesn’t help us forecast the dollar except in the conventional way–expected relative real return. If Europe is circling the rabbit hole, the US “wins” and has time to unfreeze investment options while Europe fights a two-front war. So while the US wins time, that still doesn’t necessarily give us a useful dollar forecast.

