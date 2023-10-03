Share:

Outlook: The big story today will be JOLTS. The WSJ writes openings are expected at 8.8 million, the same as July. A drop in openings is considered essential for the labor market to be seen as less tight. You have a shortage of only in the context of demand for labor. If monetary policy is anything other than a nuisance to businesses, openings need to fall. In fact, a drop in openings is correlated to a later-arriving recession.

We are in full thrall to the bond market, where outsiders throw around insider terms like the “bear steepening” of the 2-10 year yield curve to its least inverted in five months. Reuters points out this is a giant headache for fund managers “reluctant to cover huge short positions in Treasury futures.”

As Keynes said, even the most seemingly level-headed among us is a servant to some defunct economist:

“Every recession is preceded by an inverted yield curve.”

“Inverted yield curves have predicted 37 of the last two recessions.”

Both things can be correct.

Similarly, data on how speculators bet on future Fed policy is not the same thing as knowledge. The current betting, and indeed most of the betting for well over a year, has been that the Fed will chicken out when the economy tanks. It will stop hiking and start cutting. This has been wrong for the entire time and while commentary has shifted to believing the Fed—higher and higher for longer—the bettors are clinging to the mast of a sinking ship. This is the folly of sunk cost/investment. There will be tears.

And the economy is not tanking, hence the ever-tightening yield inversion. Yesterday the Atlanta Fed treated us to the same Q3 forecast as last week, 4.9%. Even the prim and prissy Blue Chip gang is nearing 3%. Recession, what recession?

We worry about new historic highs and lows. The euro hit the lowest in over a year. These benchmarks almost always lead to a pushback with more or less violence. So far we are seeing an abnormal amount of pushback, and that raises the skin on the back of the neck. The number of things that can go wrong make up a long list.

Forecast: The dollar remains on its yield-driven upswing with traders shrugging off any and all hints of anything negative about the economy. The only laggard is the dollar/yen, where the seemingly red-line number 150 is being avoided in fear it will trigger intervention, failing to remember the FinMin and BoJ are far more sophisticated and devious than that.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

