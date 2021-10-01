Stagflation' risks on the rise: Macro data during September brought more evidence of a slowdown in the global macro momentum that is likely to extend into Q4. Especially manufacturing continues to be hampered by widespread supply chain issues that are now also starting to adversely affect demand. At the same time inflationary pressures remain elevated, not least thanks to energy prices amid a surge in European gas and electricity prices (see Global Inflation Watch - Electricity prices add new upside risks to euro inflation). In light of clear global slowdown signals and widespread bottlenecks/labour shortages, 'stagflation' has become a hot topic among investors. Our base case is a soft landing for the global economy, but we believe stagflation risks are on the rise. Challenges with the delta variant over the winter could prolong freight challenges and hamper labour supply further. A result could be rising wage pressures to levels not seen for a long time and a further increase in inflation expectations. If such a scenario plays out, central banks (in particular the Fed) are likely to tighten policy despite weaker economies (read more in Research Global - Stagflation risks on the rise and Global Research - Market implications in a global stagflation scenario).
Central banks are slowly shifting gear: 'Stagflation' creates a tricky environment for central banks keen to avoid setbacks to the post-pandemic recovery via premature tightening of financial conditions. This was very much the narrative of ECB during its September meeting, which continued to project euro area inflation falling short of its aim. That said, there are also growing signs that global central banks are slowly shifting away from their accommodative monetary policy stances. ECB decided to slow its PEPP bond purchase pace during Q4, setting the scene for a gradual phasing out of the PEPP programme in Q1 22 amid growing concerns about pro-inflationary risks among ECB 'hawks' (see ECB Research - Saving the battle for December). Fed also took a relatively hawkish stance at the September meeting, giving a strong verbal indication that it will most likely start tapering in November and conclude the process by mid-2022. Norges Bank also hiked its policy rate as the first G10 central bank, while Bank of England opened the door to early rates hikes.
End of 'era Angela Merkel' leaves German politics in unchartered territory: With the Social Democrats' (SPD) becoming the largest party in the Bundestag, a change in government could be on the cards in Germany. 'Traffic light' (60% probability) and 'Jamaica' (40% probability) coalitions are the most likely in our view, but difficult and lengthy coalition negotiations could drag well into 2022 (read more in German Politics Monitor - Let the game of thrones begin!).
Choppy markets: With the global macro momentum turning lower and central banks slowly shifting gear, the mood in markets turned more volatile during September. USD strengthened after US yields rose on the back of Fed's hawkish tones and we still look for more USD strength ahead. Default concerns of China's second-largest property group Evergrande and spill-overs to the wider financial system and economy also weighed on sentiment (see Research China - No 'Lehman moment' but financial stress is not over).
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1600 despite USD rebound, US/ EU PMIs eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood, which helps the US dollar find its feet The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the key Eurozone PMI and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3500 amid firmer USD, Brexit woes
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3450, capping its rebound below 1.3500. The market sentiment worsens lifting the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Rising energy prices, worker shortages and stagflation worries weigh on the pound. US/UK PMIs awaited.
Gold bounces off $1750 amid falling Treasury yields, $1800 beckons
Gold price consolidates the solid rebound from seven-week lows. Risk-off mood-led fall in Treasury yields rescue gold buyers. Gold’s hourly chart shows that the recovery could likely extend. The US PCE inflation, ISM Manufacturing PMI index eyed, as the final quarter kicks in.
Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains
Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.