Stagflation' risks on the rise: Macro data during September brought more evidence of a slowdown in the global macro momentum that is likely to extend into Q4. Especially manufacturing continues to be hampered by widespread supply chain issues that are now also starting to adversely affect demand. At the same time inflationary pressures remain elevated, not least thanks to energy prices amid a surge in European gas and electricity prices (see Global Inflation Watch - Electricity prices add new upside risks to euro inflation). In light of clear global slowdown signals and widespread bottlenecks/labour shortages, 'stagflation' has become a hot topic among investors. Our base case is a soft landing for the global economy, but we believe stagflation risks are on the rise. Challenges with the delta variant over the winter could prolong freight challenges and hamper labour supply further. A result could be rising wage pressures to levels not seen for a long time and a further increase in inflation expectations. If such a scenario plays out, central banks (in particular the Fed) are likely to tighten policy despite weaker economies (read more in Research Global - Stagflation risks on the rise and Global Research - Market implications in a global stagflation scenario).

Central banks are slowly shifting gear: 'Stagflation' creates a tricky environment for central banks keen to avoid setbacks to the post-pandemic recovery via premature tightening of financial conditions. This was very much the narrative of ECB during its September meeting, which continued to project euro area inflation falling short of its aim. That said, there are also growing signs that global central banks are slowly shifting away from their accommodative monetary policy stances. ECB decided to slow its PEPP bond purchase pace during Q4, setting the scene for a gradual phasing out of the PEPP programme in Q1 22 amid growing concerns about pro-inflationary risks among ECB 'hawks' (see ECB Research - Saving the battle for December). Fed also took a relatively hawkish stance at the September meeting, giving a strong verbal indication that it will most likely start tapering in November and conclude the process by mid-2022. Norges Bank also hiked its policy rate as the first G10 central bank, while Bank of England opened the door to early rates hikes.

End of 'era Angela Merkel' leaves German politics in unchartered territory: With the Social Democrats' (SPD) becoming the largest party in the Bundestag, a change in government could be on the cards in Germany. 'Traffic light' (60% probability) and 'Jamaica' (40% probability) coalitions are the most likely in our view, but difficult and lengthy coalition negotiations could drag well into 2022 (read more in German Politics Monitor - Let the game of thrones begin!).

Choppy markets: With the global macro momentum turning lower and central banks slowly shifting gear, the mood in markets turned more volatile during September. USD strengthened after US yields rose on the back of Fed's hawkish tones and we still look for more USD strength ahead. Default concerns of China's second-largest property group Evergrande and spill-overs to the wider financial system and economy also weighed on sentiment (see Research China - No 'Lehman moment' but financial stress is not over).