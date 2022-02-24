Recap 2/23 - The S&P opened with a 20 handle gap up and then traded another 16 handles higher into a 9:34 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 67 handles into an 11:11 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 35 handles into a 12:31 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 85 handles into the low of the day and the close.

2/23 – The major indices had a very strong down day per the following closes: INDU - 464.85; S&P 500 - 79.26; and the NASDAQ Composite - 344.029.

Looking ahead - We had a big down day on Wednesday. This potentially sets up a low for Thursday AM per the 2/23 AC change in trend. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

B. 2/23 AM – Jupiter 45 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 2/23 AC – Jupiter 45 Pluto. Moderate change in trend Cocoa, Coffee, CI/CRB, Oats, Oil, T-Bonds.

D. 2/23 AC – Jupiter 120 US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 2 –28 AC – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

S&P 500 –2/25.

Fibonacci – 2/18.

Astro – 2/23, 2/24.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4120, Resistance – 4270.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4120, Resistance – 4270.

Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of 2/18, I am dropping Planetary Index charts marked Pages 31 and 32.