Markets
The Big Bail(ey)-Out. By announcing a temporary purchasing programme of long-dated UK Gilts, the Bank of England put an end to the unfolding bond crash. Originating from the Financial Policy Committee, it is a measure to safeguard financial stability that does not change the Bank of England’s monetary policy stance (in theory). The plan is to buy £5bn at each daily auction, running through October 14, thus totaling £65bn. The annual target of an £80bn Gilt stock reduction is unchanged. Gilt yields fell off a cliff with a record drop in the 30y yield of 105 bps. Other tenors fell between 35 bps (2y) to 50 bps (10y). The emergency action affected US and European bond markets as well. US yields tumbled 12-24 bps with the belly of the curve outperforming. The European swap curve steepened with changes ranging from -12 bps (2y) to +0.1 bps (30y). Risk sentiment materially improved following the BoE announcement. European stocks pared 2% losses to finish marginally in the green. WS went full steam ahead (+2%). The dollar fell. DXY closed at 112.6, down from an intraday high of 114.78. Cable rebounded to 1.089. EUR/USD bounced off the lower bound of the downward trend channel at 0.954 to end the day at 0.974. Several ECB governors, including president Lagarde, reiterated the need for more and decisive rate action.
Asian stocks grind higher this morning after yesterday’s sell-off. South Korea outperforms (+1.8%). The drop in core bond yields on Wednesday is partially reversed with American rates adding between 4.4 and 10 bps across the curve. Neither does the dollar extend the decline, on the contrary. EUR/USD gives up about half of yesterday’s gains. Sterling is again under pressure. USD/JPY fell back from the highest level since 2008 yesterday at 7.25 to 7.2 following a strong verbal intervention by the PBoC (see headline below). The pair gapped lower at the open (7.162) this morning but in the meantime made it back to yesterday’s closing level already. USD/JPY hovers just south of 145.
Developments on Wednesday may have ushered in a period of some sideways consolidation in the US dollar and bond markets. We see scope for 3.5-4% range trading in the US 10y yield. Short(er) tenors are probably better protected to the downside with central bank expectations firmly cemented. In Europe’s 10y swap yield we’re looking at 2.72% to the downside (June high) to offer support. Another avalanche of central bank speeches and German inflation numbers (expected at 10.2% y/y) ahead of the European figure due tomorrow serve as a wildcard though. An upward surprise will prompt (short-term) yields to test their recently formed highs.
News headlines
The caretaker government of outgoing Italian Prime Minister Draghi substantially reduced next year’s growth forecasts. In a scenario of unchanged policy, next year’s growth was revised lower to 0.6% from 2.4% previously. The Italian Treasury slightly upwardly revised this year’s growth estimate to 3.2% from 3.1% due to a strong first half, but the government expects economic activity to slightly decline over the second half of the year. Despite a deterioration of the growth outlook, the government assumes high inflation to bring down the country’s debt to GDP ratio. Higher excise duties and VAT also are expected to improve the budget deficit. This year’s deficit is now estimated at 5.1% of GDP from 5.6% earlier. Next year’s deficit is also expected to improve to 3.4% of GDP (was 3.9%). The 2022 debt ratio is now seen at 145.4% (was 147), to improve further to 143.2% next year.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) yesterday issued some verbal warnings on a further depreciation of the yuan. In a statement, the PBOC warned that betting on a one-way depreciation of the yuan will definitely lead to losses in the long term. It also said that key market participants need to “voluntarily safeguard the stability of the market, and be firm when they need to iron out big rallies or declines in the exchange rate.” Yesterday’s statement this morning is followed by comments in the state-owned Security Times that yuan was unlikely to continue to depreciate rapidly. The yuan this morning temporarily rebounded back below USD/CNY 7.20, in what was the first gain in nine days even as this was at least partially due to a correction on recent broad USD rebound.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red near 0.9650 ahead of key data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following Wednesday's rebound and declined to the 0.9650 area early Thursday. Markets remain cautious ahead of the key German inflation and US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD turns sideways around 1.0800, focus shifts to US/UK GDP data
GBP/USD is expected to resume its upside journey after concluding its correction to near 1.0800. To revive UK’s financial stability, the BOE announced a bond-buying program worth GBP 65 billion. Does BOE really not have the stomach to fight inflation while simultaneously keeping financial stability?
Gold sees cushion around $1,650 after a corrective move, US GDP buzz
Gold price is experiencing a healthy correction in the Tokyo session after witnessing a bumper rally. The precious metal is expected to find significant bids around the immediate cushion of $1,650.00 as the downside bias is not backed by momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.