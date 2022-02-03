The USD is starting to move lower. However, we have some solid support using our bespoke support levels.
We reflect this back onto the USD majors to highlight some patterns we expect at hold. USDCAD and NZDUSD are looking prime.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances beyond 1.1350 during Lagarde's presser
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.1350. ECB President Lagarde refrained from dismissing the possibility of a rate hike in 2022 and provided a boost to the shared currency while acknowledging that inflation was likely to remain high for longer than expected.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.