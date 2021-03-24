The US Session

Lockdown assets have seen a boost in the overnight trading action as market sentiment falters against the thoughts among investors about what a return to normal actually means for policy settings. US equities felt the weight of haven trades with investors turning to treasuries and the US Dollar. Both the S&P500 and the Russell 2000 underperformed with slumps in pricing.

From the Federal Reserve, Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a joint appearance to talk on fiscal and monetary policy. Both played down the idea of inflation as a risk to economic growth and reiterated that support was still needed to ensure that the recovery continues to gather pace.

Market Sentiment has been fluctuating recently with traders and investors in two minds about the recovery progress. On one side, the reopening of the global economy brings optimism for a normal way of life, and growth to risk assets. But then there is also the mindset about central bank policy and what it means for loose money, fiscal spending and interest rates.

Figure 1: Dollar Index (USDIndex) H1 – Policy discussions from Powell, Yellen and the Bank of Canada.

The main news

The US dollar has strengthened over the last 24 hours, thanks to a receding pandemic and further discussion on the next phases of fiscal and monetary support. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke about prices rising in 2021 and that inflation would rise but that it would not be large or persistent. He cited that higher levels of demand were being seen but that supply chains were delivering bottlenecks in the economy, and that they will eventually ease.

Not long after the address from Powell, The bank of Canada delivered a truly insightful guidance into the next phase of central bank policy. Deputy governor Toni Gravelle’s address highlighted that the reduction of monthly asset purchases is coming, and traders are now speculating that it could as early as April 2021. Gravelle stipulated that the process would be slow with gradual reductions in purchases in provincial debt, corporate debt and the main government bond programs.

A technical look

With the focus on fiscal and monetary policy action out of the United States and from Canada in the overnight, it makes sense to take a peek at the USDCAD. In the Daily Chart below of the USDCAD an obvious long-term down trend is present that extends beyond the realms of Figure 2 extending to the beginning of the pandemic. The last time price was as its current levels it was 2017, and the same dynamics levels of support and resistance from then are impacting price now.

USDCAD Daily – the ongoing long term down trend from the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the last week the USDCAD has made a push higher after testing support at the 1.23500 level, a price point from 2017, it failed to reach lower and has retraced to test the limits of the Pandemic downtrend at the 1.26000 level.

USDCAD Hourly – Significant resistance affecting price from 2017

A deeper dive to the hourly chart presents with a significant barrier to the long side with price approaching the intersection of the long-term down trend and only being 15 pips away from the 1.26000 resistance level. The intersection of resistance looks to provide a good opportunity for this that follow ‘the trend is your friend’ approach to trading.

While the central bank action does inspire confidence that the recovery is on track for Canada, the same optimism and demand at bond auctions is giving strength to the US dollar. Any weakness in the US 5 and 7-year bond auctions results will affecting the pricing in the US dollar in the next sessions ahead of us.