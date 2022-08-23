US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 109.005.

Energies: Sept '22 Crude is Up at 91.76.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 138.07.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Higher and trading at 4146.75.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1751.60. Gold is 32 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down.I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower except the Indian Sensex exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower except the German Dax and the Milan exchanges.

Possible challenges to traders today

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/22/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/22/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and the Bonds were both trading Higher, and this is a good indication for a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Lower by 643 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we first viewed the markets what we saw was a good indication for a Down day as the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher and that usually is a good situation for a Lower market. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 643 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we have New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index; both of which are major and proven market movers. Will these two reports change market direction? As in all things only time will tell.