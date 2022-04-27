US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 102.620.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 102.36.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 142.11.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 172 ticks Higher and trading at 4213.50.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1895.50. Gold is 85 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Prelim Wholesale Inventories is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/26/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/26/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Higher Tuesday morning and tis usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 809 points and the other indices fell dramatically as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets were correlated to the Downside as they were on Monday with the exception that yesterday there was no Dead Cat Bounce and in fact the markets opened Lower and stayed there for the entire session. Even the Nasdaq lost over 500 points. How did this occur? Well, the markets was correlated to the Downside to begin with but the economic news reported didn't help matters. New Home Sales and Consumer Confidence did not meet expectation and we suspect that may have had a hand in yesterday's market drop. Today we have pending Homes Sales which is always Major and a proven market mover. Will this be enough to change market direction? Only time will tell...