US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.440.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 73.74.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 30 ticks and trading at 163.00.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 68 ticks Higher and trading at 4330.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1805.20. Gold is 50 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges which are Higher at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Monetary Policy Report. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the Bonds and Gold were trading Higher, much Higher Thursday morning and this does not bode well for an Upside day hence the Downside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 260 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday's downfall actually began Wednesday evening after the FOMC Meeting Minutes came out that showed some members of the Federal Reserve wanting to change it's stance from 2023 to 2022. It has long been the goal to keep the accommodative stance until 2023; however it was revealed Wednesday evening that some fed members want to cut this stance a year earlier to 2022. The Asian markets dropped after this news and the European markets followed thereafter. It didn't help the US markets that Unemployment Claims increased from a week ago.