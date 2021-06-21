US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.065.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 71.40.
Financials: The Sept '21 Ultra bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 193.25.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 68 ticks Higher and trading at 4171.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1783.30. Gold is 135 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the Ultra Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 3 PM EST. Major.
-
No Major economic news to speak of.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and the Bonds were both trading Higher Friday morning and that usually reflects a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 533 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
I would appear that the markets still haven't gotten over the Federal Reserve's negative stance last Wednesday and traders have punished the markets accordingly. The markets should be grateful that the Federal Reserve didn't give any hints as to a rate hike but stated something in 2023 which is two years away and the situation could change by that time. Sooner or later the Dead Cat bounce will take place and the markets will migrate to the Upside. When will that happen? Only time will tell...
