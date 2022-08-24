US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 108.625.

Energies: Sept '22 Crude is Up at 94.77.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 137.17.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 12 ticks Lower and trading at 4152.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1762.40. Gold is 12 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower except the Indian Sensex exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Durable Goods is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/23/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/23/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see any evidence of Market Correlation Tuesday morning. Whenever you have the situation of everything pointed Higher or conversely everything pointed Lower; you don't have correlation. The markets veered to the Downside with the Dow closing 154 points Lower. The other indices traded Lower as well but only slightly. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we first viewed the markets, all the instruments that we use for Market Correlation purposes was pointed Higher including the S&P. As we've stated several times, that not a correlated market; that is a market that has no sense of itself, hence the Neutral bias. All of the news reported yesterday did not meet or exceed expectations so in essence the markets did react accordingly and closed Lower. Today we have Durable Goods, Pending Home Sales and Crude oil inventories all of which are Major and proven market movers. Will this be enough to change market direction? Only time will tell.