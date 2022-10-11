US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 113.200.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Down at 89.02.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 6 ticks and trading at 124.11.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 128 ticks Lower and trading at 3593.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1670.60. Gold is 46 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 10-year Note is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 12 Noon EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 1 PM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around 11:30 AM EST. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 1 PM and the S&P gave a signal at 11:30 AM EST. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 1 PM and the S&P was moved Lower at 11:30 AM EST. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/10/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/10/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD was trading Higher and the S&P was trading Lower. The Dow dropped 94 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we did expect a somewhat erratic market as it was Columbus Day and the markets were open a full session. The banks however were closed for the holiday. Whether Columbus discovered America or not (My Danish friends will say the Vikings did) doesn't really matter. I just wish the Vikings had told someone if they did discover America (which they never really did). In any case the markets were erratic yesterday and our hope that today it will provide clues as to direction. We don't have much in the way of economic news so we shall see.