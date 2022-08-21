As a parent, one of the guiding principles that I came to embrace and appreciate was, “pick your battles.” Failure to heed that simple advice all too often fostered episodes of contention with little or no long-term positive benefit. In a word, fighting some battles is counterproductive. That’s a lesson that seems to have been lost on a number of high-profile political leaders.

I’m reminded of this advice after seeing the reaction of a handful of Republicans to new allocations for the IRS that were enacted as part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. According to Treasury representatives, the $80 billion provision under this bill will improve the agency’s customer service and also beef up its efforts to catch tax cheats and corporate tax evaders. Treasury Secretary Yellen further stated, “These investments will not result in households earning $400,000 per year or less or small businesses seeing an increase in the chances that they are audited relative to historical levels.”

By way of context, in its 2021 Annual report to Congress, the Taxpayer Advocate Service of the IRS reports that “the IRS’s baseline budget has been reduced by about 20 percent on an inflation-adjusted basis since fiscal year (FY) 2010, and its workforce has shrunk by about 17 percent.” The submission also highlights a host of serious problems that the IRS is currently dealing with, including slow processing time, personnel shortages, and inadequate on-line functionality. Additionally, according to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, wealthy individuals and corporations are currently evading taxes to the tune of $1 trillion, per year.

Notwithstanding these shortcomings as well as the Secretary Yellen’s clearly stated objectives as to how these new funds will be used, if you listen to GOP leaders, you’d think the sky was falling. According to these critics, the headline consequence of this funding will be that hardworking Americans struggling to make a living will be targeted and harassed by an overzealous government bureaucracy out to make life a living hell for the population whose interests are, of course, paramount for Republican party. From Ted Cruz: “Stop Biden’s shadow army of 87,700 IRS agents.” From Chuck Grassley: “I think they’re going after middle-class and small businesspeople.” From Kevin McCarthy: “”Do you make $75,000 or less? Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you — with 710,000 new audits for Americans who earn less than $75K.”

Fabrications. The 87,000 figure for new audit agents is a canard. That’s the estimate of additional IRS personnel, many of whom will be employed in a host of functions other than audits carried out by the agency. Regardless, following the Trump mode (as is a prerequisite for leadership in today’s Republican party), facts don’t matter. The response to this new IRS funding is a manufactured pique, decrying an imagined problem. These various Republican spokespeople must know better, but with utter disregard for the funding needs of this arm of the government, they’ve chosen to malign this agency and its legitimate and necessary work.

That’s not even the worst. Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, tweeted, “How long until Democrats send the IRS ‘SWAT team’ after your kids’ lemonade stand?” Given our history, which includes both pizza-gate and the January 6th assault on the Capitol, some idiots out there are going to believe that this kind of gratuitous bilge might actually come to fruition.

I don’t mean to give these voices an additional platform. Rather, my intent is to hold them up as examples of irresponsibility and abuse of their leadership positions. There may be times when Republicans and Democrats can legitimately differ on what is best for our nation, but this case surely doesn’t fall under that umbrella. Our elected officials should agree on the necessity of a well-functioning IRS that treats all taxpayers fairly. We’re not there yet, and it will take higher funding levels to approach that objective. Increasing the operating budget of the agency is overdue, and the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will surely move us in the right direction.

The protestations of these Republican leaders about this funding seem solely designed to maintain or aggravate political animosities — unnecessarily and inappropriately. In these days of over-the-top political rancor, these “leaders” are exacerbating an already bad situation, all too characteristically putting party before country. They should reserve their expressions of concern for real, rather than imagined, worries and spare us their hyperboles.