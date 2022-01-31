Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals.

I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at the S&P 500 (US500), EURUSD, EURGBP, and Gold (XAUUSD).

USD continues to get stronger with the market’s pricing in Interest Rate rises in March as the US Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation.

This is putting downward pressure on Gold but tensions between Russia and Ukraine are keeping buyers in the market for XAUUSD.

If you are trading Gold this week, be aware of the US Non-Farm Payrolls which, as we know, can be the month’s most volatile event.

We can see from the economic calendar that we have quite a few events which could present opportunities or risks, depending on your strategies.

Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe will be announcing Interest Rate decisions this week.

Investors and traders will be also watching the press conference as Christine Lagarde will give us clues as to the direction of the European Central Bank.

We see mixed results from the EUR pairs.

The US Indices are trying to recover but you can see how erratic the price action has been.

Is this a Range-Trading opportunity?

Let’s take a look at it tomorrow.