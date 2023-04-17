Share:

Outlook: This is a weak data week, with the critical data tonight/tomorrow from China that will include Q1 GDP and the rest of the slate (retail sales, etc.). On GDP, Q4 had delivered 2.9% but analysts are busily revising Q1 upward to as much as 4%. Trading Economics reports 4% is the consensus but has 3.2% for its own forecast.

This week we also get the Treasury TICS report (today), Germany’s ZEW tomorrow, the Beige Book on Wednesday, and the eurozone flash PMIs on Friday, with regional Fed indices sprinkled throughout the week and consumer confidence in both the US and Europe. The UK delivers CPI and PPI on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday.

As noted above, it was not any specific data release that drove the dollar higher on Friday–it was positioning by the Big Players (big banks and hedge funds) and we should probably expect them to continue to lead. Flash in the pan or something more? We shall see by the dog not barking overnight and tomorrow, the classic pullback day of the week. One reason to suspect the dollar pushback might be ending is that traders get tired of the same old reasons for doing anything and are always on the prowl for new reasons.

Having said that, Bloomberg got excited by the positioning data from the CME. See the chart. “Hedge funds are betting the greenback’s longest stretch of weekly declines in almost three years is about to reverse after investors ramped up pricing for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts to extreme levels.

“Leveraged funds were net short all major currencies against the dollar last week, the first time that’s occurred since January 2022, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. While a gauge of overall investor positioning remains bearish on the greenback, the broad degree of optimism among hedge funds may signal receding concern over the impact of the banking crisis on the Fed’s willingness to battle inflation.

“The bets notched up a win and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a second straight day on Monday. The rebound was led by Fed Governor Christopher Waller saying he favored more rate hikes to combat persistently high prices, as well as an unexpected surge in a gauge of consumer inflation expectations and better-than-expected US retail sales. …. Traders will watch data including initial jobless claims this week as they seek to gauge the central bank’s policy path.”

This time the “old” reason is the firming of the expectation the Fed will hike in May, now at a 88.1% probability, according to the CME FedWatch tool. That will take Fed funds to 5-5.25%--but a mere 4.3% expect that to be the level come the Dec policy meeting, with only 18.5% seeing the current level 4.75-5.0%, and a whopping 65.5% seeing 4.5-4.75% or less. Since we don’t expect inflation to have reached the target 2% by then, that means the market is betting the Fed says it sees the target coming and doesn’t want to overshoot, or just plain chickens out as recession arrives.

The ”banking crisis” has not developed into anything scary so far. Banks are still borrowing from the new facility, but in lesser amounts. Big banks are getting terrific earnings. And see the Reuters chart showing liquidity is fine, if a tad less than before. The next crisis may well be geopolitical, alas. The international affairs commentariat is riled up by hostile rhetoric from China about never giving up on getting Taiwan and how the west just fails to grasp that.

So we have military teasing going on by both sides, with the US apparently sticking to its statement that it will defend Taiwan. We think it’s important that one big firm (Van Eck) has withdrawn its application and plan to open a mutual fund in China, and then there are industrial companies pulling out (albeit offset by companies increasing their presence, like Musk). We’d try to make some hay out of direct foreign investment inflows but all the IMF and other “official” data is too old (2021). Trading Economics, apparently using Chinese data, reports FDI rose 6.1% y/y in the first two months, but check out the chart–it doesn’t look even remotely plausible. And remember, we have no decent data on outflows, which are forbidden in any size but do, of course, occur anyway (hence that housing boom in Vancouver, BC, for example, that has been going on for over a decade).

Will China give up its international standing as a prime location for investment and imports in return for getting its grubby hands on Taiwan through military incursion? Pres Xi has said it will. It’s possible the pessimists will turn out to be right. If this develops now, we can expect the dollar to regain favor as a safe haven, which always happens when US bullets fly. Remember that the dollar rose firmly several months before the US went into Iraq the first time, because markets believed then-Pres Bush in December–and the invasion was not until March. Ah, but all this is just speculation. So far.

Forecast: The big position-takers (banks and hedge funds) tend to stick with a new position for a while, so the dollar recovery is probably not a flash in the pan. Having said that, the probability is high that the narrative of the final rate hike in May and looming rate cuts will begin to gain traction, not a dollar positive. Because so many of the leading traders are technical analysis driven, we need to look at various critical levels to see where this gang might change its mind. We have a surplus of indicators, but for starters we can consider the 20-day moving average, the 50% retracement, the Bollinger band bottom, the ichimoku cloud, and various overbought/oversold indicators like relative strength and the stochastic. The previous low is usually pretty good, too–it was 1.0516 on March 15 in the euro. That is not our forecast–just an observation that hanging on to a short dollar position is probably not a good trading stance.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!