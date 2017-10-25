The Bank of Canada in wait-and-see mode for now

• With inflation below target and the economy digesting previous policy tightening, the Bank of Canada is seen holding rates steady.

• With Canadian Dollar in corrective mode against US Dollar since September, no immediate reaction is expected unless reference to monetary outlook is made by Bank of Canada officials.

While the Bank of Canada caught markets by surprise twice this year lifting the policy interest rate by 0.25% to current 1.00%, it is now expected to stand still in October and probably also for the rest of this year.

Previous interest rate hikes were aimed at removing exceptional monetary stimulus the Bank of Canada introduced during the period of sharply falling oil prices in order to ease the pain for the Canadian economy. The macro picture is now different. Having lifted policy rates twice this year already, the Bank of Canada is expected to shift to wait-and-see mode accented by the Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in recent public speeches.

In an environment of inflation is well below 2% target, there is no reason for the Bank of Canada to act really and it can afford to wait even with economic growth justifying further monetary tightening.

Canada's GDP rose by 1.1% between March and June, an improvement from the 0.9% growth seen in the previous three-month period. Translated into the annualized rate of expansion, Canada’s GDP rose 4.5% in Q2 2017, the highest the figure since the third quarter of 2011.

With Canadian dollar trading some 4.8% lower against the US counterpart since the beginning of September, the current economic conditions are a bit easier for Canadian exporters as the economy is still absorbing previous interest rate hike driven CAD appreciation that brought CAD higher from C$ 1.4600 level from the beginning of 2016. A sensitivity of Canada’s economy to a stronger CAD and increased interest rates has also been recently underlined by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane.

Central scenario for the policy rate of the Bank of Canada is that there will be another 25 basis points rate hike sometimes at the beginning of 2018 and another 25 basis points rate hike in June-July period next year.

