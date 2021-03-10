We have revised up our forecast for full-year GDP growth for 2021 to 6.4%. That rate is not onlyabove the consensus expectation, but if realized, it would mark the fastest pace of growth for theU.S. economy since 1984.

The remarkably fast development of several vaccines to beat back the virus and their swiftdeployment are key factors in the strength of the domestic economy. So, too, is the monetarypolicy response, which restored order to financial markets as well as the fiscal policy response,which attempts to float the troubled parts of the private sector until a self-sustaining recoverycould take hold. The current bill making its way through Congress is the catalyst for our latestupward revision, particularly to consumer spending.

For the vaccines, we owe a debt of gratitude to the global scientific community; for the fiscal policyrelief, we owe government debt the likes of which this country has not seen since the Second WorldWar.

The upshot of these combined factors is a re-opening of the service economy, which should propelconsumer spending to an unprecedented surge in the middle part of this year.

We expect the Federal Reserve to remain accommodative even as inflation begins to rise. A keyrisk is that almost every country in the global economy will be experiencing a rebound this year tovarying degrees. While it is not our baseline forecast, there is scope for an inflation shock amid thisglobally synchronized rebound.

After a year of the pandemic, prospects for a full recovery at last

As we mark the anniversary of that fateful day on March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization formally declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, the U.S. economy isin much better shape than just about anyone might have imagined at the outset of this global crisis.That is not to make light of the more than half a million lives lost in the Unites States and more than2.5 million globally, nor is it a glossing over of the millions of lost jobs and closed businesses because ofthis virus. Despite all that, our latest forecast revision estimates that the size of the U.S. economy willbe back to its pre-pandemic level by the second quarter of this year.

The uncanny resiliency of this economy to bounce back so fully is largely a function of two keydevelopments.

