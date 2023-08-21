Share:

The August pain continues.

This isn’t about growth concerns, It’s about prices in a rising rate environment.

NVDA due to report on Wednesday – Expect all eyes to be laser focused on the results.

Oil up, dollar down and Gold is up.

Try the Veal Cutlet Capriccioso.

It was a mixed day for stocks on Friday, but it was another losing week for stocks in the month of August…..….For the day the Dow gained 26 pts, the S&P gave up 1pt, the Nasdaq lost 26 pts, the Russell added 10 pts while the Transports added 58 pts – likely driven higher in the final minutes of trade by the massive options expiry, but for the week – both the Dow and the S&P were down 2.2%, the Nasdaq gave back 2.6%, the Russell was off 3.4% while the Transports gave up 3.1%. The decline in prices led by the mega cap tech stocks (again) – as the ongoing fears of higher US interest rates force bond prices to decline and yields to rise – weighing on investor sentiment.

It has been a difficult month for stocks and investors – especially the ones that thought the party (Jan – July) would never stop. Look – in reality – the weakness that we are seeing now, sowed it seeds in mid-July – when investors took MSFT up 6% in one day after they reported how they were going to monetize their AI….It was then that the magnificent 7 (AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, TSLA & META) began to underperform the S&P. A look at the charts will detail these moves….

Speaking of NVDA – they are due to report on Wednesday. This is and has been the darling of investors this year as they have taken the stock up 196% as of Friday…. But recall – that is after it lost 10% over the last 3 weeks when the group started to underperform. This stock can not disappoint, if we get anything that is considered the least bit negative – watch what they do…. The algo’s will react so fast, you won’t know what happened. It will be all in the way Jensen tells the story…. (Jensen Huang is the CEO) and it will be all about AI – period the end.

Interestingly – the move lower is also when both the 10 yr. and 30 yr. bond prices began their descent sending yields surging…. rising more than 50 bps since then. The move up in yields (a decline in prices) can be traced to a number of issues…..better eco data, and increased supply coming to market to finance the exploding fiscal deficit, (the old supply/demand story), a decline in demand from some foreign buyers – think Japan and China, and the discussion that rates will remain higher for longer – given the clear economic resilience even in the face of higher rates.

In addition – it is also Jackson Hole Week…. Recalling the hawkish commentary JJ made last year – when he warned us all of the pain to come as he expected a ‘sustained period of below trend growth’ as rates rose? (Something we have not seen). Do you remember how the S&P fell 16% between August 26th and October 13th? Are investors now concerned that he is about to ‘rinse and repeat’? Did you see the FOMC mins last week? Can he possibly change the narrative from one week to the next? Doubtful.

So, what’s with the angst? Well, it is NOT about growth fears – I mean can you really be anxious when the Atlanta FED is now projecting a 5.8% GDP for the 3rd qtr? Can it be about growth when we have seen the lack of a big move into the traditional defensive sectors – like Utilities and Consumer Staples which are both down on the year? If investors were concerned about growth – these two sectors would be outperforming …. Utilities are -10% ytd – 8% of those losses happening since mid-July. Consumer Staples, which were up 2%, are now down 2% ytd – those 4% losses happening during the same time. – If investors were really worried about growth – those two sectors would be ‘hot’……but they are not (yet) which suggests that growth is not the issue.

NO, in my opinion - the move lower is about the 19 X’s forward earnings in a rising rate environment…. Translation? Stocks are ‘pricey’ (or at least some of them are) for where we are going…. and if rates are now expected to continue to go up and stay up then something’s gotta give…and what’s that? The price you are willing to pay for stocks. Which does NOT mean that you should get out of the market – unless you own junk…. but if you have a well-diversified, solid portfolio - why would you sell your names at all…. has the fundamental story changed for the names you own? I mean when the price of your house goes down – has the fundamental story changed about why you own it? No, it hasn’t’ – and so what do you do? Nothing…. I mean you need someplace to live right? The same way you need exposure to stocks over the long term – and if you build a solid well diversified portfolio – why would you sell it? If anything, during times of anxiety or uncertainty – keep putting money away, but put new money into your money mkt fund that is now paying you 5+% and leaves you completely and then you sit and wait – and this is exactly what I spoke to Maria Bartiromo about on her ‘Wall Street’ Program this weekend. See the link below.

And speaking of money market funds…. the Saturday WSJ makes it clear.

“Rising Yields Fatten American’s Pocketbooks” …we apparently put $36 billion into that asset class last week as nervous investors took advantage of 5+% yields. Money market assets are up by 25% this year to a record $1.5 trillion – now that’s a lot of money….and where did some of that money come from? Yup – from investors selling stocks….but remember – every time someone sells, someone also buys…so while they tell you that stocks are falling (and they are – because buyers are becoming more cost conscious as they reprice risk and assess the angst of the sellers) there are plenty of investors that continue to buy stocks….Capisce? In any event - when the tone is negative – don’t expect buyers to pay ‘up’ for stocks.

At the end of the day – 7 of the 11 S&P sectors rose – Energy was the best performer – the XLE +1% - leaving it up 1.5% ytd….and of the 5 that fell, It was Communications – that got hit the hardest – down 0.6% - which isn’t really hard – considering that the sector is up 36% ytd…..I mean – let’s not be all dramatic…..

The VIXY ETF – which is a play on fear – fell by 2.5%.... this after it had surged by 21% since mid – July. The DOG (a short play on the Dow) also fell on Friday while the PSQ and SH (short plays on the Nasdaq and S&P) rose – suggesting that investors expect more downside in tech and the broader market. The value trade – SPYV was up while the growth trade – SPYG fell. So, in the end – it was a mixed day at best….

This morning – US futures are up – the Dow futures up 100 pts, S&P’s up 19 pts, The Nasdaq + 88 and the Russell +6.

While this week brings us lots of eco data, it is also about the annual retreat at Jackson Hole that features central bankers from all over the world. JJ will speak on Friday morning –I don’t see how he can change the narrative, I don’t see how he can say, we are done raising rates and you can expect us to cut rates early in the new year…THAT is not happening….

There is no eco data today…. but tomorrow brings us the Philly Fed Services Activity (defined as non-manufacturing), Existing home sales that are expected to be down 0.2% (I suspect it will be lower), Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, Richmond Fed Business Conditions.

Later in the week – we will get S&P US Manufacturing and Services PMI’s, New Home Sales – expected to be UP 1.4% (remember home builders have a way of enticing and accommodating new home buyers….giving them FREE upgrades, and possibly better mortgage rates – something that existing home buyers don’t get). Look for the Chicago Fed Activity, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity and the Kansas City Fed Services Activity as the week draws to a close.

Oil which tested $79.15 last Thursday - think the ongoing China economic issues, and the global growth concerns, has since rebounded and this morning it is trading at $81.70 on tighter supply issues driven by the Saudi and Russian cuts to production. In the US – the number of operating oil rigs FELL by 5 – bringing the total to 520 last week – which is the lowest level since 2022.

The Dollar index is down 10 cts at 103.30 but did break up and thru its 200 dma for the first time since December 2002 – when it broke down and thru -taking the dollar index to 100.80. The strength in the dollar is due to expected higher rates ahead along with a strong and resilient economy.

Gold is trading at $1919 (up $3.10) this morning but is on pace for the worst losing streak since 2017. Gold was down 8 days in a row while the Dollar index was up for 8 days in a row. The prospects of higher rates and a softer landing will keep the pressure on the shiny metal. Unless we get into a recession – it will be hard to see how gold will or could make a significant recovery. We are now below all 3 trendlines and the 50 dma is about to breach the 200 dma – otherwise known as a ‘death cross’ and that suggests we could see even more weakness ahead. I’m hoping we find support at the $1900 level.

European markets are also up this morning…. again – this after a tough week last week in what feels kind of like a ‘dead cat bounce’ Ongoing news out of China continues to play a role in European markets but many still believing that China’s problems are China’s problems. The Eurozone is still dealing with high inflation and rising interest rates and that will continue to put a lid on where investors go. In addition – they too are waiting for what they hear out of Jackson Hole. At 6 am – market centers across the zone are all up between 0.7% - 1.6%.

The S&P ended the day at 4369 – down 1 pt…. We breached short term support last week and that now leaves us in the 4290/4450 trading range (intermediate support and short-term resistance). Now to be clear – every one of the indexes have now breached short term support and all remain in lower trading ranges defined by intermediate support and now short-term resistance…. At some point over the next couple of weeks – we want to see them test intermediate support and hold. A failure to hold those levels will create a new level of anxiety for investors – but remember – we are in a seasonally weak time of year…..This should not be a surprise at all…the only surprise will be if JJ suddenly does an about face and becomes dovish – something I can’t see….. I remain in the camp that we can expect more downside pressure in the weeks ahead…not a crash, but just some pressure.

Again – do not make emotional decisions, get comfortable with being uncomfortable. If you are anxious – put new money into treasuries or just leave it in the money market fund that is paying you 5%. There is no reason to have to do anything, but there is always a reason to do something if the opportunity presents itself.

Reach out to discuss – always happy to engage.

Veal cutlet capriccioso

This dish takes about 40 mins from start to finish so no excuses -

Veal cutlets, homemade Italian style breadcrumbs, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, bocconcini....

You begin with pounded veal cutlets. rinse under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel. dredge the cutlet in flour, then dip in egg wash, then cover in the homemade Italian style breadcrumbs* and set aside.

When completed - heat up olive oil in a baking dish under the broiler... (. being careful to watch as the oil will ignite if it gets too hot before you begin cooking.) Dip one side of the breaded veal cutlet in the hot oil and flip to the other side and broil - 3 to 4 mins. While broiling prepare the Capriccioso salad for the finishing touch.

You can use whatever works for you - arugula, spinach, romaine etc. chopped red onion, diced tomatoes and quartered pieces of bocconcini (small mozzarella balls). season with s&p & oregano - refrigerate.

Flip the cutlet and broil the other side. When done remove from oven and place on center of warmed plate. Remove salad from fridge - drizzle with olive oil and fresh lemon juice and toss. Using tongs - "dress the cutlet" with the Capriccioso salad and serve. Outstanding.

*Homemade Italian style breadcrumbs - In a food processor - blend a bag of hamburger rolls (or hot dog rolls) and transfer to a bowl. Add s&p onion powder, garlic powder and some parsley for color. The key ingredient is 3 or 4 handfuls of grated pecorino Romano cheese. (Or a mix of Pecorino and Parmegiana) Mix well and set aside.