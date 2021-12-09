The Australian dollar is on track to end up the week with its best performance versus the New Zealand dollar in seven months.
With Australia's economic recovery amid global risk-on sentiment, investors have bet on commodity-related currencies such as the AUD, which has caused its 10-month downtrend line to penetrate. A loss of bearish momentum on the daily time frame coupled with a rebound from a three-year support level on the weekly chart indicates the bear market may be coming to an end soon.
Technical outlook
Taking a look at AUD/NZD on the daily chart, we can see that positive momentum has emerged following a successful break above the 1.05-barrier, after making a higher low at the 1.0351-mark. After the price broke above its downtrend line, buyers are now struggling with the 1.0526-barrier close to the 200-day exponential moving average resistance area. A break through of this strong resistance would lead to the 1.0559 and 1.0589 handles, respectively.
Upward momentum is evident from the oscillators. The RSI is trending upward in the buying zone, and the momentum is mounting above the 100-line. The MACD histogram is climbing in positive territory while the signal line has already triggered a bullish signal by crossing above zero-threshold.
However, a retake by the bears would likely result in testing the broken trendline, which would be expected to serve as a level of support. If AUDNZD can break through this hurdle, it may decline towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at the 1.00442-mark, where the pair may be able to find support. Further declines could push the price down to the 1.0352-barrier.
The AUD/NZD bulls break the trendline
