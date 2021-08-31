Outlook: The data today includes housing prices and the Conference Board consumer confidence index. It could be a slow day, but tomorrow we get the ADP private sector jobs forecast, forecast to be far higher than July.
Of unknown effect is the end of the Afghanistan war, with the last plane out of Kabul last evening. You’d think the mood would be lifted in the US, but Hurricane Ida put the kybosh on that.
The US is in no hurry to give formal recognition to the new government, which implies no money for the Taliban. As suspected/expected, China is rushing to fill the void. Bloomberg says China wants the minerals. They are biting off more than they can chew. For some reason, nobody doubts China will get away with banning kids video-gaming only on weekends and for a maximum of 3 hours per week. They have to submit to anti-addiction propaganda, too. This is more than a tidbit—it’s a declaration of war on creeping Western “values” (let kids play).
If growth is slowing in China (if holding up in Japan) and inflation is running a bit wild in the eurozone, the overall picture of the world economy may be shifting to US world leadership again. As noted yesterday, we are worried sick about US growth slowing, and slowing more than the normal expected amount from the post-pandemic surge that turned out not to be post-pandemic. We can hope that the surge keeps going and folks ignore that the pandemic is not, in fact, over, but we need data to prove it and that doesn’t come for another month or more. A lot of it is based on whether kids can go back to school and free up their parents to go back to work.
Until more data comes in, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast—based no data alone, no opinions—is already down to 5.1% as of last week from over 8% a few weeks ago. We get a new estimate tomorrow. It’s important to note the Atlanta forecast is based on things like consumption and private investment, as well as exports and other “hard” data.
Unemployment claims on Thursday and jobs on Friday can distract attention from overall GDP for a while and perhaps give some credence to the theory “the US leads again”—but only if the Conference Board consumer confidence index is not too negative later this morning. There is a small chance a good reading (or a reading less-bad than expected after Michigan) can drive a Tuesday pullback in the dollar. It might even catch fire.
This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.
To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!
This morning FX briefing is an information service, not a trading system. All trade recommendations are included in the afternoon report.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD has surged toward 1.1850, hitting the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.