Outlook: The data today includes housing prices and the Conference Board consumer confidence index. It could be a slow day, but tomorrow we get the ADP private sector jobs forecast, forecast to be far higher than July.

Of unknown effect is the end of the Afghanistan war, with the last plane out of Kabul last evening. You’d think the mood would be lifted in the US, but Hurricane Ida put the kybosh on that.

The US is in no hurry to give formal recognition to the new government, which implies no money for the Taliban. As suspected/expected, China is rushing to fill the void. Bloomberg says China wants the minerals. They are biting off more than they can chew. For some reason, nobody doubts China will get away with banning kids video-gaming only on weekends and for a maximum of 3 hours per week. They have to submit to anti-addiction propaganda, too. This is more than a tidbit—it’s a declaration of war on creeping Western “values” (let kids play).

If growth is slowing in China (if holding up in Japan) and inflation is running a bit wild in the eurozone, the overall picture of the world economy may be shifting to US world leadership again. As noted yesterday, we are worried sick about US growth slowing, and slowing more than the normal expected amount from the post-pandemic surge that turned out not to be post-pandemic. We can hope that the surge keeps going and folks ignore that the pandemic is not, in fact, over, but we need data to prove it and that doesn’t come for another month or more. A lot of it is based on whether kids can go back to school and free up their parents to go back to work.

Until more data comes in, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast—based no data alone, no opinions—is already down to 5.1% as of last week from over 8% a few weeks ago. We get a new estimate tomorrow. It’s important to note the Atlanta forecast is based on things like consumption and private investment, as well as exports and other “hard” data.

Unemployment claims on Thursday and jobs on Friday can distract attention from overall GDP for a while and perhaps give some credence to the theory “the US leads again”—but only if the Conference Board consumer confidence index is not too negative later this morning. There is a small chance a good reading (or a reading less-bad than expected after Michigan) can drive a Tuesday pullback in the dollar. It might even catch fire.

