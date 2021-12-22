Outlook: We get some worthy data today, including the third reading of Q3 GDP, Conference Board consumer confidence, existing home sales (and new home sales tomorrow). Tomorrow brings the inflation data in the form of PCE, but by then, the market will be too thin and exhausted to do much. We also get the Atlanta Fed final update on Q4 GDP.

The debate continues about the single Dem Senator who won’t vote for the Build Back Better bill (in part because it’s not paid for—it is—and also because parents would just use the money intended for children to buy drugs, which some say is a racist point of view and also a bit ironic in the state where addiction among whites is the highest).

Savvy politics-watchers say a bill is still possible in January. But Goldman was not alone in cutting US growth prospects on this issue alone. Goldman cut GDP by 1% to 2.5%, and the FT reports Oxford Economics cut from 4.4% to 3.7% and ING cut from 4.5% to 3.5%. While we may approve of the pressure this gives to the fiscal boost, everyone should recognize that all these forecasts are no more than a best-effort. If the pandemic gets tamed, the number can be higher. If it’s not, or some other catastrophe comes along, the numbers will be lower regardless of the BBB bill.

What other catastrophe? It now seems increasingly likely Russia will distract attention from its failing economy and rising Covid death count by invading Ukraine—again. This is becoming the consensus among the foreign affairs experts. Will the US lead NATO into a vigorous response and if so, will it work? The Economist magazine recently asked “What will the US fight for?” showing its usually less-toxic anti-American viewpoint--instead of “What will the UK and Europe fight for?”

As we saw in the two Iraq wars, the dollar rises when the troops are gathered. Europe and the euro will take a hit when Russia squeezes or halts oil and gas supplies, something it is already doing, not systematically and explicitly but the Europeans have gotten the message. Not to put too fine a point on it, the European response lies with Germany, which has several million reasons to back away from bellicosity. See the chart of Dutch natural gas futures. The foreign affairs response to Russia may depend in part on the weather.

If we are getting some risk-on sentiment—see the Other Dollars and the yen—it may not last now that we are see-sawing fairly wildly on various outlooks. It’s definitely time to pull back. Way back.

Tidbit: The Census Bureau is starting to release population data from the last census. What we have so far is awful. Growth is a mere 0.1%, a record low, for the year ending July 1. That’s 393,000 people for a total population of 331.9 million. It’s the first year ever in which immigration was higher than new net births (births minus deaths). Covid was the third leading cause of death. Life expectancy fell 1.8 years to 77 years in 2020, the biggest drop since WW II. If you worry about overpopulation, the pandemic is nature’s balancing remedy.

Note to readers: Friday is Christmas eve and not a soul will be stirring, not even a mouse, in the markets at least. We will not publish any of the reports on Friday nor for the next full week. We will resume on Monday, Jan 3.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!