Outlook: Today we get retail sales, the Dec Empire manufacturing survey, import/export prices, and business inventories. The Atlanta Fed cares about business inventories for its GDPNow later today. The rest of us will look at retail sales as a proxy for consumer spending and attitude, although remember that higher prices will skew the numbers upward.

The only thing that really counts is the Fed decision and statement at 2 pm. The market expects the Fed to announce an acceleration of the taper by three months to engineer the end of QE in March next year instead of June. This also accelerates the first hike, with acceleration a message to the markets and the public that the Fed takes the latest inflation data very seriously and intends to do something about it. As the NY Fed’s inflation expectations show, the Fed already has the public’s confidence. Now it needs the market’s confidence that it won’t trample the recovery.

To get that confidence, the economic forecasts are critical and even more so, the dot plots. The guessing is for two hikes next year, or maybe three. Remember that the Fed is data-dependent but data-dependent doesn’t mean just the most recent data as a one-time thing—it means trends, too. Then the question becomes how many months of a downward inflation trend do we need for the Fed to reverse itself and turn non-hawkish? It took 6 months for it to change the “transitory” idea.

At the moment US inflation is still on the rise. Core November PPI was an unhappy surprise, up 0.7% m/m and 7.7% y/y when 7.2% had been forecast. Services inflation is especially germane because it’s included in the Fed’s darling PCE deflator. Accordingly, Morgan Stanley raised its Nov PCE to 5.6% from 5.0%.

And one more thing the Fed doesn’t consider, or pretends it doesn’t—the $1.2 trillion bill still stuck in Congress after the $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed. In an economy of about $21 trillion, together those two federal spending bills account for about 10% of GDP. Some are debating whether that spending will be inflationary or not but the Fed is resolutely silent on the subject. Since the actual check-writing doesn’t begin for several more months, the Fed is right to wait to build it in to forecasts (well, they already have but are not telling us because it’s too hypothetical at the moment). At a guess, you can’t get a giant jump in demand like this without an inflationary effect, as a general principle.

Unlike the Bank of England in the UK, the Fed is likely to give only lip-service to the pandemic. We don’t actually know enough about Omicron to judge it a risk to the recovery, even if the UK does see it that way. Even if cases, hospitalizations and deaths start rising in the US, the Fed will stick to its policy of prioritizing inflation. This is going to be the topic of many a PhD dissertation on the role of central banks.

After the Fed today, a slew of other central banks meet tomorrow, notably the BoE and the ECB. At mentioned above, the BoE has a conflict between rising inflation and the latest pandemic limitations, not to mention Boris losing his charm. In the eurozone, the economic staffs’ forecasts were leaked and reportedly contain only the most modest of inflation projections (under 3%), which seems weird considering the wholesale price data from Germany just this week (not to mention the coming rise in the minimum wage). That doesn’t mean it’s wrong, just that it will take some explaining. See the chart from the FT—Germany just behind the US and UK. And the stunner is inflation expectations in the UK far outpacing the other countries.

The implication for the dollar is that the Fed has gone to great lengths to telegraph in advance what it will do and why. We know the tapering will be accelerated to end probably in March, give or take a month or two, depending on fresh data. That means the first hike, if there is one, can come as early as April/May, or as late as Oct/Nov, or not at all, depending on data.

The point is not the numbers, but rather the responsiveness of the Fed and the appropriateness of the responsiveness—not too fast and not too slow. We can argue that the Fed was too slow to dump “transitory” and may have learned its lesson. We can observe that the Fed sees the fear of recession in the flattened yield curve as clearly as anyone else and sees a primary goal as convincing the bond market of its having come up to speed and being able to navigate the sea-lane between Scylla and Charybdis. It can’t, of course—policy responsiveness to new data is almost by definition in lagging mode. But it has to try and we will know the market approves if the yield curve rises all along the curve and the curve bends up. If it goes into inversion, we need to worry about the dollar.

