Key highlights

Japan's jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 2.6% in March, hitting the lowest rate since April 2020, although the number of furloughed workers remained high due to the effects of the pandemic, official data showed.

The European Central Bank should raise interest rates soon and has room for up to three hikes this year, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters, joining a chorus of policymakers calling for a swift exit from stimulus.

The Asian region faces a "stagflationary" outlook, a senior International Monetary Fund official warned, citing the Ukraine war, spike in commodity costs, and a slowdown in China as creating significant uncertainty.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair opened the day gap down at 76.46 levels. The pair traded in the range of 76.43-76.67 and close the day at 76.57 levels. The USDINR pair traded lower compared to the previous day’s levels on easing of oil prices, inflows into domestic stocks, and anticipated LIC IPO-related inflows which supported the Indian rupee. However, the dollar remained firm to a new two-year high as concerns about the economic impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns and aggressive U.S. interest rate hike expectations have lately boosted the demand for the US dollar.

Global currency updates

The euro traded down against the US dollar tracking the strong dollar on concerns about the economic impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns and aggressive U.S. interest rate hike expectations. Expectations that the European Central Bank will move much slower than the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates because of the Ukraine-Russia war impact on the Eurozone’s economy further dented the sentiments for the euro.

The British pound was weighed down by the recent disappointing domestic data, which indicated that the UK economy is under stress from the soaring cost of living. However, market participants will take cues from the US economic developments featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data expected to be released later in the day.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields continued to dip, with investor focus remaining on the Covid-19 outbreak in China and concerns over a global economic slowdown. The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 2.79%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved lower to 2.875%. India 10 year benchmark rate closed at 7.056%. The potential drag on global economic growth from higher inflation and rising interest rates remains a concern for investors.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped in a rebound following two days of losses, amid strength across most global markets after a rally in growth stocks on Wall Street. Broad-based buying pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, media, metal, realty, consumer durable and auto stocks being the biggest movers for Nifty 50. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained around 1.62% and 1.17% respectively. Nifty closed the day 1.46% higher at 17,201 while the Sensex added 1.37% to settle at 57,357.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US consumer confidence, new home sales, and core durable goods orders data."

European stocks built on early gains as market sentiment rallied after a sell-off at the start of the week. U.S. equity futures edge lower, with the dollar holding gains against its global peers amid another pullback in Treasury bond yields, as investors prepped for a busy slate of tech and industrial earnings that could piece through concerns over Federal Reserve rate hikes and China's Covid lockdown. The market would watch out for the US consumer confidence, new home sales, and core durable goods orders data due later in the day.