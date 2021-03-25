The active cycle remains on track, with a "3/16H" (#1 on chart) and a relative sharp decline afterwards into the next major Time and Cycle Cluster Low.

The active cycle predicted "3 sharp down days" from the 3/22H (#2 on chart) into 3/25L.

We have now seen 3 down days into today, which has not been so "sharp", but still a relatively good decline and these days have again been +/-0 TD, so it is behaving itself. Remember, the active cycle coudl be +/-3 TD and is a Time cycle and does not necessarily predict Price magnitude. In any case, we are headed in the right direction.

If the cycle remains +/-0, i.e. which is purely speculative, we will see a possible spillover decline tomorrow, a retest or marginally lower Low (there is a 9.45 time CIT tomorrow), but the overal decline from the 3/16H is not quite over yet.

The major tradable swing Low will be due in the next proprietary Time and Cycle Cluster Low.