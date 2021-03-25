The active cycle remains on track, with a "3/16H" (#1 on chart) and a relative sharp decline afterwards into the next major Time and Cycle Cluster Low.
The active cycle predicted "3 sharp down days" from the 3/22H (#2 on chart) into 3/25L.
We have now seen 3 down days into today, which has not been so "sharp", but still a relatively good decline and these days have again been +/-0 TD, so it is behaving itself. Remember, the active cycle coudl be +/-3 TD and is a Time cycle and does not necessarily predict Price magnitude. In any case, we are headed in the right direction.
If the cycle remains +/-0, i.e. which is purely speculative, we will see a possible spillover decline tomorrow, a retest or marginally lower Low (there is a 9.45 time CIT tomorrow), but the overal decline from the 3/16H is not quite over yet.
The major tradable swing Low will be due in the next proprietary Time and Cycle Cluster Low.
Trading in Stocks, ETF, Options and Futures involve risks. Trade at your own Risk. Do your own homework. The contents of this blog are for general information and educational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
