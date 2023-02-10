The DAX index advanced to a fresh year high on Thursday as a 7% rally in Siemens after strong results, and a slowdown in German inflation fueled appetite in the German big caps.
The Frech CAC40 gained almost 1%.
But futures hint at a bearish open as US stocks failed to keep up with the European optimism on the back of rising option bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could hike the rates to 6%.
The 6% bet
US stocks kicked off Thursday session on a positive note, but sentiment rapidly soured as the Fed hawks didn’t let the bulls enjoy gains. The inversion between the US 2 and 10-year yields hit the highest levels since 1980s, as the Fed members’ calls for higher rates finally started kicking in.
Option traders are piling into bets that the US rates could peak at 6%.
Plus, the surprise 50bp hike from Mexico’s Banxico, on the back of unexpected – and unwelcomed inflation jump since the end of last year, also raised worries that the US could experience a similar uptick in inflation, and, may have to raise rates higher.
And the strong US jobs market, the latest recovery in energy and commodity prices on the Chinese reopening optimism, and the sudden jump in second-hand car prices are red flags.
Now if we make a quick detour to China, data released this morning showed that the Chinese consumer price inflation advanced to a 3-month high, but the headline figure came in a bit short of the expectations, while the factory gate prices fell for the 4th straight month.
But the Chinese New Year is always a depressed period in China, so what will happen from now will matter for global inflation and the base-case scenario is that the Chinese reopening will boost inflation in China, and beyond borders.
What now?
The S&P500 fell 0.88% yesterday, and Nasdaq retreated 0.90%. Topsellers will likely remain in charge of the market on the possibility that maybe inflation in the US may have not eased to 6.2% as expected by analysts.
But nothing is clear before next Tuesday’s CPI release, in terms of Fed expectations. For now, there is rising will to believe that the Fed will continue hiking the rates. If inflation numbers don’t show the easing expected, that willpower will get even stronger, and could result in a sharp pullback in the equity rally.
What’s interesting though, is that the hawkish Fed bets don’t translate fully into the US dollar valuation. The US dollar remains under pressure despite the positive pressure on the US yields. And the 50-DMA offers remain particularly solid in the US dollar index. So, the EURUSD remains seated on its own 50-DMA, while the dollar-yen remains offered into its 50-DMA. Traders are seemingly waiting for a signal from inflation data to be sure that sending the dollar back above the 50-DMA is the right decision.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 amid renewed USD demand
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, heading toward 1.0700 in the early European morning. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, allowing the US Dollar pullback to gain momentum. The focus remains on the EU economic forecasts and US sentiment data.
USD/JPY drops to 130.00 area on reports about next BoJ governor
USD/JPY came under heavy bearish and declined to the 130.00 area following reports that Japan plans to appoint Kazuo Ueda as the BoJ's next governor after Kuroda steps down. The US Dollar stalls recovery ahead of key data.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 after UK GDP
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.2100. The data from the UK showed on Friday that the GDP contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis while staying stagnant in the fourth quarter, not allowing Pound Sterling to gain traction.
Gold looks south amid Bear Flag, ahead of key United States data
Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 psychological mark on the final trading day of the week, on track to book the second weekly drop. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) amid souring risk sentiment is exerting further downside pressure on the Gold price.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.