It’s Veterans Day in the US, Remembrance Day in Canada, and Armistice Day in Europe, originally set as a holiday for the soldiers in WW I but now extended to WW II. We say it’s a pity hardly anyone holds a parade anymore in the US. In my own family, eight uncles went to war and they all came home, one having been rescued by an Aussie in Malaysia to our everlasting gratitude (and special regard for the AUD, silly as that sounds).

Today we are likely still in the thrall of yesterday’s CPI, a genuine Shock and taken by everyone to mean the Fed will be on its toes the minute tapering ends. This is not what the Fed actually says–it’s focused on employment, including allocation of jobs to women and minorities–but frankly, it’s not a bad bet. Hence the rip-roaring dollar rally yesterday.

One small reminder as we all digest the inflation story–to the extent inflation arises from supply chain problems or commodity prices, these are not issues that higher interest rates can fix. See the chart of components–energy is the leader. This kind of factor breakout is precisely why central banks look at the core instead of headline inflation–they can’t fix food and energy prices with interest rates. In the FT today, El-Erian accuses central banks of hesitancy about changing forecasts because of loss of face, “inappropriate framing, confirmation biases, [and] narrative inertia.

His thesis is that “The lack of a credible central bank voice on inflation also leaves markets in somewhat of a muddled middle. Witness the high volatility in government bond markets that is managing to whipsaw even the most sophisticated and seasoned investors.

“Fed hesitancy is a material risk to economic and social wellbeing. I say this in the full knowledge that a lessening of the emergency-level monetary policy stimulus will not solve supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, the two major causes of accelerating cost-push inflation.” El-Erian calls for the Fed to admit its error because the window for changing things is still open.

If not, “… the continued sidelining of the inflation threat by the Fed risks making things worse by de-anchoring inflationary expectations due to the persistence of extremely loose monetary policy, record easy financial conditions (according to the weekly Goldman Sachs index of them), and the lack of adequate forward policy guidance. It will also bolster the view that the Fed is captive to financial markets, especially given its relatively lax regulatory stance, and insensitive to the continuous worsening in inequality.”

This is pretty much what we wrote yesterday: “The second problem is actually bigger–not knowing when the markets and the public come to see inflation as entirely out of the Fed’s control, which is already partly true when the cause is supply constraints but can get a whole lot worse if sentiment shifts to ‘nothing can be done.’ In a word, panic.”

We already see the panic in the corner under the sofa, like a dust bunny. It takes the form of the wildly unhappy bond market that showed displeasure in the form of declining to take up the 30-year at auction yesterday. On a par with the semi-taper tantrum last February in the 7-year, this time the Treasury was auctioning $25 billion in 30-years but the bid-to-cover was a dreadful 2.202 (vs. 2.360 last month and the 6-month average of 2.292). Those who understand these things say the “tail” was the biggest on record. The tail is the highest yield accepted at auction minus the when-issued yield just as the auction is closing.

As we all know, the indirects are the foreign central banks and other big foreigners like sovereign funds and they voted with their feet, taking only 59% this time instead of the usual 62-70%. This left the dealers with far more inventory than they wanted or planned, a little over 25%.

The record tail on a day that already saw the curve sell aggressively, sparked broad-based revulsion, and moments after the results of the catastrophic 30Y auction were revealed, the curve spiked, with the long-end surging by 13.5bps, and the 10Y rising as high as 1.58% before recovering some losses.

“And just in case the Fed is still unclear what is going on, this is the market - nearly a year before the Fed has to hike rates - tantruming and making it clear that it will not buy paper anywhere close to current levels if the Fed indeed abandons its QE commitment and subsequently hikes rates. Brace for far, far uglier auctions in the coming months from a market that is now fully habituated to getting everything it wants from the Fed. And yes, it will get another QE, it just has to wait a bit until stocks drop 10% or so before Powell throws in the towel.”

The most fascinating thing about these comments is that they are not repeated in the mainstream financial press–the WSJ, the FT–where the reporting sticks to the short end and the spreads. The WSJ writes the 2-year rose almost to 0.5% from 0.409% the day before. The flattening yield curve means a return to the idea lurking in the bushes in October that tighter monetary policy will kill the recovery. And the breakevens rose, too. The 5-year TIPS spread rose to 3.094% from 2.968% the day before, and the 10-year breakeven rose to 2.704% from 2.628%.

Finally, the CME Fed Watch tool shows a 65% probability the Fed will hike the same minute tapering is completed at the June FOMC. It has been 51$ the day before. “The chances of two rate increases by the end of next year climbed to 79% from 63%, while the chances of three rate increases surged to 48% from 29% Tuesday.”

All of this is stuff we need to know but again, nary a word about the 30-year auction being catastrophic or a tantrum. As for the FT, it mentions the auction–fleetingly. “At midday on Wednesday, the government sold $25bn of 30-year debt but received weak demand from buyers. This was followed by an immediate sell-off in secondary markets, which pushed the yield on the long bond to a high of 1.96 percent. Some of that move quickly reversed, though the yield remains 0.1 percentage points higher on the day at 1.92 percent.”

In other words, in the end, the yield gain was 0.01%, nothing to write home about. So, is Durden right that today was a tantrum and there are more to come? We reached out to some bond market experts whose response is pretty scary–yes, zero hedge likes to exaggerate and shock (it got all twisted up in that repo-reverse repo mess earlier this year as a “catastrophe”), but it’s not wrong. Nobody wants to commit for 30 years with inflation looking persistent. The 30-year bond auction was indeed a wake-up call.

Investors prefer the short end in this scenario, as the 2-year show. It rose 11 bp to 0.519%. The 5-year is the "whipping boy" on the curve and rose 15.8 points yesterday. If the market leads the Fed by six months, a hike is on the way but six months takes us only to April and tapering won’t be done until June, so the prediction of more tantrums is not unreasonable.

A final note on the inflation from the bond experts: they view wage inflation as the worst kind because it’s so sticky. Once people get a wage or salary boost, employers cannot take it back. As we are already seeing with strikes and a labor shortage not getting repaired with higher wages as the lower end of the wage scale, there is a socio-economic Event occurring. Workers want more than just higher pay–they want better working conditions and a whole lot less contempt from the bosses who think they are better than the workers because they pay themselves fat bonuses. Workers don’t position it as a fight against income inequality, but that’s exactly what it is.

A fun-tidbit footnote: back in the ’80s, after US inflation had been tamed by Mr. Volcker, a fellow Citibank worker from Switzerland made the point that rich people there go to great lengths to avoid ostentation or displaying wealth in public, and it’s not just good manners–they fear the mob that had arisen in the 1930s in Germany and we know who and what that brought us. In the US today, we have ostentation that is obscene, and a display of wealth that goes far beyond yachts to… space ships!

Another tidbit: Pres Biden said he would do everything he can to halt inflation, and looked a little foolish in the process. Presidents do not control or manage the economy (ask Mr. Erdogan). But there is one thing he can do and that’s release oil supplies from the Strategic Reserve. He could also withdraw US opposition to the Nordstream pipeline on which Europe depends for gas from Russia. Lower energy costs over there means not-rising prices of goods imported from there. We are not holding our breath.

Returning to the market response to the inflation data, the dollar should be the lasting beneficiary. Next up is going to be questioning whether the ECB’s refusal to acknowledge the persistence of inflation is delusional or should get dropped in favor of joining the central bank herd. As for equities, we have the curious situation of VIX rising alongside gains in indices, which is backward to the normal relationship. But in the end, equities are going to prevail, if only because they are still the big game in town, just not the only one.

