Outlook: The bad news last Friday is sticking around and we have yet to see the whitewash in the form of averaging the last three months of payrolls, possibly because the shortfall was so dramatic (less than half the expected). A low number might have been priced in, but not that low. But just wait—the 3-month average of NFP with revisions is 750,000. This is not too bad and the curse can be removed if September delivers a decent high. We expect the new narrative to begin any minute—we can live with Covid, and we must live with Covid; payroll support has ended, get back to work whether it’s dangerous or not.

Over the past week or two, we have a picture emerging of China slowing down, Germany slowing down, the US slowing down. Based on past experience, we expect a rebellion against this gloomy picture and thus a dollar pushback today/this week. If it comes today, it’s the usual Tuesday correction, which can be confusing when we don’t know if it has lasting power. It’s also a big, fat problem for all those new signals. Notice in the chart package that the new channels are narrow—abnormally narrow. We need a wider 5-day high-low range to secure those channels. If we don’t get it, egg on our face.

The commentary about ten million jobs going begging (in the face of 8.4 million unemployed) is certainly interesting. One article says hundreds of thousands are not returning to the workforce because they have sufficient savings and don’t have to accept disagreeable working conditions. Another says we can blame early retirements on top of the usual (and high) Baby Boomer retirements—nearly 4 million. Another idea is that the surge in people opening new businesses from home is now entrenched and not going away.

We get the Jolts report tomorrow and can expect another flurry of commentaries. Is there a massive rearranging of the job market going on? Yes, probably. Only the desperate are taking those low-paying service jobs, the famous McDonalds burger-flipper but also higher-end restaurants. The quality of service everywhere, not just restaurants, has fallen to abysmal levels of incompetence and inattention. Longer-term, by which we mean 18 months, the quality of service will come back due to demand for it, but it will take higher wages, and that means higher prices for everything.

So far we are buying the Fed narrative of inflation only for pandemic-affected things, but one of those pandemic-affected things is service sector jobs. And two-thirds of the US economy is in services. Inflation is taking a back seat, but just wait—it’s going to be real, and soon. If it’s not semiconductor chips, it’s the restaurant cook and server. Meanwhile, the surplus of jobs is in sectors where there is a genuine shortage of qualified applicants. This is a different kind of mismatch and rising wages don’t fix it for a year or two or as long as it takes to get a modicum of college. This is a genuine structural problem in the US economy—too many illiterates, too many anti-elite blue collar workers with too few blue-collar jobs, except trucking and construction, and those take training, too. (The US is actually importing truck drivers from overseas.)

You have to wonder how the Fed thinks about employment when the facts on the ground look like this. At what point do they start changing their definitions? The data on unemployment has been horribly incomplete for years now; maybe it’s time for a re-boot. A thorough re-boot on the employment situation in the US “should” stay the hand of the Fed on raising rates, even if tapering is announced in November, as we expect.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!