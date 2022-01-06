In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Anas Alhajji. Anas is a world-renowned energy market expert, researcher, author and speaker.
Coach and Anas addresses the 2022 Crude Oil Markets Supply issues, among other topics and expert insights.
Anas talked about price levels China could tolerate and $85 Brent was it. He said it was China's actions from their Strategic Oil Reserve that took prices down from $85 to low $60's He also said Russia's military buildup on the Ukranian border may turn its efforts towards Kazakhstan to avoid another Syria outcome.
