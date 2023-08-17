It doesn't matter whether you think the Fed will or will not carry through with the lean in the Fed minutes. The fact is that 10-year yields are soaring, and in the modern-day playbook for stock market operators, that is bad news on multiple levels.
Oil traders are getting that sinking feeling as rates and carry pressure builds again as the oil market sniffs out demand fears against the backdrop of the Fed that may have little alternative to turn up the Fed Funds screws to throw a wet blanket over the red hot US economy.
Gold is getting smacked on multiple levels. Pick your poison, whether the strong dollar, rising real rates, or selling against equity and currency margin calls. The bottom line in this environment is that as stock fall and the US recession odds get wiped off the slate, gold traders can not count on a Fed put but are possibly facing multiple Fed hikes this year.
Structural allocators of long-only capital will commit zero dollars to China capital markets that are becoming increasingly un-investable -- that lack of sponsorship is compounding the ails on that tape.
Fear the Fed collides with China crisis
US equities were weaker again Wednesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.8%. US 10-year yields rose another 4bps to 4.25%, the highest since 2008 after the Fed minutes suggested little appetite for backing away from a tightening bias.