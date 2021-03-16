Last year, the Federal Reserve was slashing interests to 0 and giving out cash like it was Christmas in the Oprah Winfrey studio. Today, only a year on, and the differences could not be more striking, and we can thank three vaccines, trillions upon trillions in stimulus support, and ultra-loose monetary policy settings for the turnaround. With recovery estimates being smashed out of the park, the Federal Reserve will be looking to update some of the forecasts tomorrow to be more in line with the current environment.

And that is all that I am expecting from them at this stage; while there are key areas I will be tuning into when the FOMC makes their announcements on Wednesday, I don't expect policy modification. The current projections from December suggest that current cash rates will remain at zero until the end of 2023, but with investor focus on yields and the Fed at least aware of the spikes, it may prove challenging to keep that promise.

In tomorrow's FOMC announcements, the economic projections will be where we, as investors, find value in our positions.

I will be paying attention to a few areas:

Private Sector commentary – should the data out of the private sector be included in the decision-making process, then a ripple of optimism in the Fed is more likely. This push would result in forecasting for the gross domestic product and unemployment, having the bar set higher.

The Dot Plot – The dot plot gives us an idea of how officials in the bank are thinking. At the same time, we won't know who voted where, but seeing an increase on the rate hike dots, will mean a sooner rate hike time than first estimated. Previously five officials pencilled 2023 increases, adding to the 'rate hike five' will change the timeline earlier than expected.

Inflation – it's been the go-to topic for several weeks, with spikes in bond yields happening. While Chairman Jerome Powell has played it down, all the ingredients for inflation are primed and ready for the blender. This event will get a trader's heart rate fluttering, Yields have had a roller coaster of a year so far, and the Fed has tempered us with speeches suggesting that inflation is a sign of market optimism. That is only a half-truth for economic recovery; it's not so desirable when it has the volatility that causes highly sensitive markets to swing back and forth.

Unemployment is my final main area of interest; the Fed's ideal scenario is having an economy running at full speed with inflation to be 'hot' but still malleable and sustainable. The longer we see deflated employment and inflation, the higher the risk of creating a breakoff in economic conditions. Essentially the break off causes a smaller functional economy and broad issues in the remainder.

The two areas that I can see fed officials wanting to make changes are in bond purchases, with the possibility of purchasing longer-dated sovereign bonds. The other option is implementing traditional yield curve controls such as Australia and Japan, though this is the more unlikely of the two.