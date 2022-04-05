Twitter jumped 27% in a single move on the news that Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in the company. The jump in Twitter shares gave an energy boost to the US equities, especially to the technology stocks. Tesla jumped 5.5% on record deliveries.

But news regarding the war and oil prices were less encouraging.

EU leaders will reportedly meet tomorrow and announce additional. Lithuania became the first European country to announce a total ban on Russian gas imports, and the possibility of other nations joining Lithuania in banning Russian oil and gas gives a boost to oil bulls. US crude quickly bounced above the $100 mark yesterday on escalating tensions in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, US factory orders fell for the first time in ten months on supply constraints, the PMI data will give a hint on the European activity levels amid war in Ukraine, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its policy rate unchanged at the historical low of 0.10% for the sixteenth consecutive month. The Aussie rebounded more than 9% against the US dollar since the beginning of February, as iron ore prices jumped due to the Ukraine war, and the medium-term outlook remains positive for the Aussie, as long as commodity prices remain supported by geopolitical threat to the supply.