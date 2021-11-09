US indices continue flirting with all-time high levels following a surprise NFP read, the approval of Biden’s $550 billion spending bill and the discovery of an oral Covid treatment from Pfizer.

But inflation worries come to overshadow the Monday optimism in the run up to the most recent Chinese and US inflation data release due Wednesday, which should reveal a further rise in producer and consumer prices.

On the corporate end, the biggest news was of course Tesla, which tanked 5% yesterday, on speculation that Elon Musk would sell 10% of his Tesla stock following a positive answer to his Twitter poll, asking his followers whether he should sell stake to pay taxes.

The biggest mover of the after-hours trading was Roblox, which saw its share price soar more than 30% after it announced its revenue doubled in the third quarter. People spent 11 billion hours on Roblox, helping the company double its revenue in the third quarter. Roblox is seen as a serious competition for Facebook’s Meta.

And the metaverse race boosts appetite in chip makers. AMD rallied 10% yesterday on news that it won Meta as a chip customer, while Nvidia had recorded a similar jump last week, after Wells Fargo had revised its price target 30% higher to $320 a share. Now, Bank of Montreal lifts its price target by 50% to $375 a share.

Finally, I have been asked to dive into the British stocks. I like energy, mining and pharma stocks, and they look relatively cheap with a British pound that would simply not bounce higher.