US indices continue flirting with all-time high levels following a surprise NFP read, the approval of Biden’s $550 billion spending bill and the discovery of an oral Covid treatment from Pfizer.
But inflation worries come to overshadow the Monday optimism in the run up to the most recent Chinese and US inflation data release due Wednesday, which should reveal a further rise in producer and consumer prices.
On the corporate end, the biggest news was of course Tesla, which tanked 5% yesterday, on speculation that Elon Musk would sell 10% of his Tesla stock following a positive answer to his Twitter poll, asking his followers whether he should sell stake to pay taxes.
The biggest mover of the after-hours trading was Roblox, which saw its share price soar more than 30% after it announced its revenue doubled in the third quarter. People spent 11 billion hours on Roblox, helping the company double its revenue in the third quarter. Roblox is seen as a serious competition for Facebook’s Meta.
And the metaverse race boosts appetite in chip makers. AMD rallied 10% yesterday on news that it won Meta as a chip customer, while Nvidia had recorded a similar jump last week, after Wells Fargo had revised its price target 30% higher to $320 a share. Now, Bank of Montreal lifts its price target by 50% to $375 a share.
Finally, I have been asked to dive into the British stocks. I like energy, mining and pharma stocks, and they look relatively cheap with a British pound that would simply not bounce higher.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below1.1600 as US dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, pausing its three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks the recovery in the Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautious amid persistent inflation concerns. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 despite Brexit woes
GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month lows, despite a broad-based US dollar recovery. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.
Gold: Path of least resistance appears up, $1834 still eyed
Gold price retreats from two-month highs, awaits US inflation figures.USD rebounds with Treasury yields, restricts gold’s bullish momentum.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs
LCID jumped to its highest levels since February 2021 at $47.87 before retracing to $45.92 at the close, still adding 9.86% on the day. The Electric Vehicle (EV) stock is up 13% so far in November, having climbed 46% in October.