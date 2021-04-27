Tesla’s share price was down on Tuesday despite reporting strong revenue figures in its latest earnings call.
The company’s investment in Bitcoin helped spur revenue growth which easily beat expectations, coming in at $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected.
Overall, revenue was up 74% from a year ago, with Tesla’s earnings per share increasing to 93 cents versus the expected sum of 79 cents.
Despite this, some have criticized Musk, as they believed that Tesla had pumped and dumped its Bitcoin holdings, which it made $101 million from in Q1.
However, the company’s founder refuted, claiming that, “No, I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet”.
$TSLA was down 3.52% as of writing.
U.S. Consumer Confidence rises to pre-pandemic high
Figures released today revealed that consumer confidence in the United States rose to a 14-month high this month.
The data from the Chicago Board Index showed that confidence rose to a reading of 121.7 in April, which is the highest level since February 2020.
This comes as the U.S. continues its rampant coronavirus vaccination programme, leading to the re-opening of large segments of the economy.
As a result, today’s reading blew past the forecasted increase of 113.0, and many now believe that upcoming retail sales figures could show even further growth in consumer spending.
Both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 neared record highs as a result of the news.
BP demand outlook helps Oil prices rebound
Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday as strong earnings from British Petroleum helped ease demand concerns.
The oil company reported that it recorded its best quarter since the beginning of the pandemic, with profits hitting over $3 billion.
BP added that it expects oil demand to recover further this year, led by growth in the United States and China as a result of vaccination programmes.
WTI crude fell to start the week, as COVID-19 cases in India rose significantly, however today’s news has increased optimism for oil producers.
Brent crude hit an intraday of $68.10.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction
Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28. Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO. DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Markets pause for Fed; MSFT, AAPL earnings
Equity and practically all financial markets are treading water ahead of a slew of earnings releases after the close and the Fed on Wednesday. Tuesday sees the big beasts Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) kick-off the big tech earnings season after the close.