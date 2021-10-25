Tesla rally sends S&P 500 to new high
A surge in Tesla shares on Monday, pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to new highs, as markets also prepped for more Q3 earnings calls.
Earlier in today’s session, it was confirmed that car rental giant Hertz, made an order of 100,000 vehicles from the Elon Musk founded company.
In a statement regarding the move, Hertz stated that, "Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest".
The company’s interim CEO Mark Fields added that. "The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world".
$TSLA shares were up close to 9.5% as of writing.
Facebook stock higher prior to Q3 earnings call
Shares in Facebook were trading higher on Monday, as markets anticipated the release of the company’s latest earnings.
The company will announce its Q3 earnings after today’s closing bell, with the expectation that earnings will come in at$3.17 per share on revenue of $29.59 billion.
Facebook has been in the headlines for claims made by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who today testified in front of the British parliament.
Haugen today stated that, “Facebook has been unwilling to accept even a little sliver of profit being sacrificed for safety”.
Despite this, shares in $FB weere trading 0.37% higher.
