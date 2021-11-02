Nothing gets in the way of the equity bulls: not chip shortages, nor labour shortages, or the energy crisis, or the pandemic, not even the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is just about to announce scaling back its massive bond purchases program in order to contain the rising inflation.

The bulls continue pushing the equity rally to fresh records. The S&P500 and Nasdaq both renewed record on Monday’s session, whereas the major headline on Bloomberg this morning was that ‘the supply chain crisis risks taking the global economy down with it’.

Still, investors prefer seeing the glass half full: we have a strong earnings season, 80% of the S&P500 companies that announced earnings so far, beat expectations.

Also, people are craving for positive news and wild moves. If there are none, they make them up. The latest GameStop rally was backed by no good news at all, so did Tesla, which soared 8.5% to close above $1200 a share!

Else, the Federal Reserve (Fed) starts its two-day meeting. There is no doubt that the Fed will announce its plans to start tapering the bond purchases from tomorrow. That’s a well digested and a broadly priced in decision, but the market will be looking for any signs of a rate hike from the Fed, to ease the inflationary pressures.