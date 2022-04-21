Tesla’s results have helped to put new fight into stocks this afternoon, providing better news after the mixed start to earnings season so far.

Tesla earnings bolster market rally

“A positive tone remains in evidence across stock markets this afternoon; if Tesla is still able to report good sales and earnings figures then things can’t be as bad as feared. It is a broad-based rally across indices and sectors, suggesting that bulls have finally built up a decent head of steam, helped along by the strong numbers from the electric car maker. If consumer spending is holding up well enough for Tesla to keep reporting decent numbers, then the market appears to be more confident that the US economy, and others too, can withstand the current expectations around inflation and interest rates.”

Gold weakens as risk appetite strengthens

“Gold prices have had a tough week, turning lower from $2000 since Monday. If investors are becoming more assured about stepping back into equities then safe havens like gold are primed for additional declines. Markets have been keenly-looking for some good news on which to build a rally in risk assets, and Tesla’s earnings appear to have provided the spark.”