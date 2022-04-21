Tesla’s results have helped to put new fight into stocks this afternoon, providing better news after the mixed start to earnings season so far.
Tesla earnings bolster market rally
“A positive tone remains in evidence across stock markets this afternoon; if Tesla is still able to report good sales and earnings figures then things can’t be as bad as feared. It is a broad-based rally across indices and sectors, suggesting that bulls have finally built up a decent head of steam, helped along by the strong numbers from the electric car maker. If consumer spending is holding up well enough for Tesla to keep reporting decent numbers, then the market appears to be more confident that the US economy, and others too, can withstand the current expectations around inflation and interest rates.”
Gold weakens as risk appetite strengthens
“Gold prices have had a tough week, turning lower from $2000 since Monday. If investors are becoming more assured about stepping back into equities then safe havens like gold are primed for additional declines. Markets have been keenly-looking for some good news on which to build a rally in risk assets, and Tesla’s earnings appear to have provided the spark.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD back below 0.7400 on hawkish Fed speaking and a firm US dollar
The Australian dollar reversed its Wednesday’s gains and could not hold above 0.7400, recording an 80-pip loss amid a session dominated by central bank speakers, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that a 50-bps increase for the May meeting is on the table.
USD/JPY steadies around 128.50 ahead of Japan’s National CPI
USD/JPY is auctioning in a minor range of 127.82-128.71 as investors await Japan’s inflation. The BOJ will continue to stick with an ultra-loose policy despite a higher reading of inflation. The asset is balancing despite broader weakness in yen and a rebound in the DXY.
Gold could be destined for a deeper test of support
Gold Price has been pressured by rising yields following Joachim Nagel, president of Germany's Bundesbank, who joined a chorus of policymakers in saying the ECB could raise interest rates at the start of the third quarter. Both the US dollar and gold were sent lower.
Polkadot price is in a critical spot as the DOT price has fallen to $18.
Polkadot price hints at bearish power, as the price has failed to close above the invalidation level. DOT price has interesting signals as the bulls not have breached this week’s invalidation level.
Forget data – Today Fed chief Powell speaks
Forget data–today Fed chief Powell speaks and is widely expected to seal the fate of the next hike at 50 bp instead of the standard 25 bp. We have to ask where we stand in the “buy the rumor, sell the fact” cycle.