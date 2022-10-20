The market mood was rather bearish yesterday, as the major US indices gave back a part of the early week gains. The S&P500 slid 0.67%, Nasdaq gave back 0.85%, and the Dow Jones eased 0.33%.
Mixed earnings didn’t really help improve sentiment. One of the biggest gainers was Netflix which jumped 13%, but other FANG stocks, or MAMAA stocks did poorly on hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Procter & Gamble did better than the earnings and revenue expectations, Nestle reported its strongest 9-month sales growth in 14 years, IBM beat analyst expectations, and boosted its full year profit forecast, and Tesla announced a better-than-expected earnings per share, but slightly missed on revenue expectations. Tesla shares slipped more than 6% in the afterhours trading.
Philip Morris and Dow are due to announce earnings today, American Express and Barclay on Friday.
In energy, the barrel of American crude rebounded yesterday, after falling toward $82 earlier this week.
In politics, Liz Truss is really in a hot seat, as the chaos among the Tories got worse yesterday, after Home Secretary Braverman got fired for sharing confidential information.
In the FX, Cable continued falling, the EURUSD remains sold below the 50-DMA and the Japanese yen continues diving against the US dollar.
In central banks, Turkey is expected to cut its policy rate by another 100bp to 11%, which would push the Turkish inflation-adjusted rate down to -71.5%. But tell that to Mr. Erdogan!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.