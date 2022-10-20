The market mood was rather bearish yesterday, as the major US indices gave back a part of the early week gains. The S&P500 slid 0.67%, Nasdaq gave back 0.85%, and the Dow Jones eased 0.33%.

Mixed earnings didn’t really help improve sentiment. One of the biggest gainers was Netflix which jumped 13%, but other FANG stocks, or MAMAA stocks did poorly on hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.

Procter & Gamble did better than the earnings and revenue expectations, Nestle reported its strongest 9-month sales growth in 14 years, IBM beat analyst expectations, and boosted its full year profit forecast, and Tesla announced a better-than-expected earnings per share, but slightly missed on revenue expectations. Tesla shares slipped more than 6% in the afterhours trading.

Philip Morris and Dow are due to announce earnings today, American Express and Barclay on Friday.

In energy, the barrel of American crude rebounded yesterday, after falling toward $82 earlier this week.

In politics, Liz Truss is really in a hot seat, as the chaos among the Tories got worse yesterday, after Home Secretary Braverman got fired for sharing confidential information.

In the FX, Cable continued falling, the EURUSD remains sold below the 50-DMA and the Japanese yen continues diving against the US dollar.

In central banks, Turkey is expected to cut its policy rate by another 100bp to 11%, which would push the Turkish inflation-adjusted rate down to -71.5%. But tell that to Mr. Erdogan!