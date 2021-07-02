European markets are grinding higher thanks to a strengthening dollar. Housebuilders are enjoying a strong start to the morning despite the ebbing benefits of the stamp duty holiday.

European markets on the rise, with a strong dollar sending EURUSD and GBPUSD lower.

Housebuilders on the rise despite reduction to stamp duty holiday threshold.

All eyes on the US jobs report.

European markets are on the rise in early trade today, with a largely volatile overnight session giving way to a cautiously optimistic approach for the likes of the FTSE and DAX. The dollar has remained one of the big performers over the course of the week, with Andrew Bailey doing little to reverse the view that the BoE and Fed are taking an increasingly divergent view on inflation. Bailey reiterated that the Bank of England remains steadfast in their belief that above-target inflation will ultimately subside without intervention, something the Fed are increasingly losing faith in. With the dollar reaching a three-month high, we are seeing increased confidence that the greenback can outperform despite the common perception that it should lag at times of economic outperformance.

The FTSE has been lifted by outperformance from the housebuilders, with the likes of Bellway, Barratt Developments, and Taylor Wimpey all on the rise in early trade. That rise comes despite the partial eradication of stamp duty holiday benefits that have helped elevate house prices into record highs, with investors increasingly confident that the eradication of Brexit uncertainty can help maintain a positive trajectory for prices even once government support is removed.

Markets will be firmly focused on the US jobs picture today, with the latest employment data expected to bring greater clarity over the economic recovery. With the Federal Reserve looking out for improved economic data and rising inflation as a gauge of when to tighten policy, continued improvements to the jobs picture are going to provide a key element of FOMC thinking. However, while markets are looking for a healthy 700k payrolls figure, a declining ADP payrolls figure (albeit less than expected), and weakening employment elements from both the services and ISM manufacturing PMI do raise questions around whether this figure will be hit.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 21 points lower, at 34,613.