European markets are grinding higher thanks to a strengthening dollar. Housebuilders are enjoying a strong start to the morning despite the ebbing benefits of the stamp duty holiday.
-
European markets on the rise, with a strong dollar sending EURUSD and GBPUSD lower.
-
Housebuilders on the rise despite reduction to stamp duty holiday threshold.
-
All eyes on the US jobs report.
European markets are on the rise in early trade today, with a largely volatile overnight session giving way to a cautiously optimistic approach for the likes of the FTSE and DAX. The dollar has remained one of the big performers over the course of the week, with Andrew Bailey doing little to reverse the view that the BoE and Fed are taking an increasingly divergent view on inflation. Bailey reiterated that the Bank of England remains steadfast in their belief that above-target inflation will ultimately subside without intervention, something the Fed are increasingly losing faith in. With the dollar reaching a three-month high, we are seeing increased confidence that the greenback can outperform despite the common perception that it should lag at times of economic outperformance.
The FTSE has been lifted by outperformance from the housebuilders, with the likes of Bellway, Barratt Developments, and Taylor Wimpey all on the rise in early trade. That rise comes despite the partial eradication of stamp duty holiday benefits that have helped elevate house prices into record highs, with investors increasingly confident that the eradication of Brexit uncertainty can help maintain a positive trajectory for prices even once government support is removed.
Markets will be firmly focused on the US jobs picture today, with the latest employment data expected to bring greater clarity over the economic recovery. With the Federal Reserve looking out for improved economic data and rising inflation as a gauge of when to tighten policy, continued improvements to the jobs picture are going to provide a key element of FOMC thinking. However, while markets are looking for a healthy 700k payrolls figure, a declining ADP payrolls figure (albeit less than expected), and weakening employment elements from both the services and ISM manufacturing PMI do raise questions around whether this figure will be hit.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 21 points lower, at 34,613.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits news lows ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 690,000 jobs. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 ahead of US job figures
GBP/USD prints losses for the seventh straight day. The US dollar stands strong after mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. Sterling is under pressure due to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP
Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic. Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.