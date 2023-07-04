Saudi Arabia and Russia couldn’t wait the next OPEC meeting to announce further production cuts. Saudi announced that it will extend the 1mbpd cut into August – and maybe further – while Russia said it will reduce its production by half a million.
China imposed restrictions on exports of two chipmaking metals, gallium and germanium, that are used in EVs, defense and displays.
Geopolitical tensions barely boosted gold, or weighed on stock valuations, though the US 2-year yield flirted with the 5% mark.
Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates unchanged at today’s monetary policy meeting, a no action that could give a certain relief to the Fed hawks as well, only, but if only the US jobs data shows signs of loosening.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0900 amid thin markets
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, holding lower ground in early Europe. The main currency pair is facing selling pressure as the market mood turns cautious and underpins the safe-haven US Dollar. Thin trading to extend on the US Independence Day.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2700 despite renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2700 level, struggling for a clear direction in the European morning. Fears of recession and the US-China tussle put a floor under US Dollar, weighing on the major. Traders are likely to stay on the sidelines on the US Independence Day.
Gold bulls eye $1,930 on economic slowdown, US-China jitters amid US holiday
Gold Price (XAU/USD) stays on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking upside momentum around $1,923 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss offers DCG’s Barry Silbert ‘final deal’ in another open letter
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange, tweeted, “An Open Letter to Barry Silbert.” The three-page letter addresses the delays caused by DCG and the now-bankrupt Genesis in finalizing the repayment for the affected individuals.
Quiet start to an intense week as Fed plans to raise
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.